Top court set to rule in favor of U.S. base relocation within Okinawa

Japan’s top court is expected to rule later Tuesday in favor of the central government in its dispute with Okinawa over the relocation of a U.S. Marine Corps air base within the prefecture, likely allowing the controversial construction plan to resume.

Although not unexpected, the decision would be another slap in the face for the Okinawa government. On Monday, the U.S. military resumed Osprey flights — despite the local government’s objection — after grounding the tilt-rotor transport aircraft last week following a crash-landing off Okinawa.

The decision will also end a legal fight that followed Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga’s revocation of his predecessor’s approval to reclaim land for the relocation of the Marines’ Air Station Futenma from a crowded residential area in Ginowan to the less populated Henoko coastal area of Nago.

But the standoff between Tokyo and Okinawa is likely to drag on, as Onaga has already hinted at obstructing the relocation work through other means.

By choosing not to hear arguments over the case, the No. 2 Petty Bench of the Supreme Court has signaled it has no intention of reconsidering a high court ruling that backed the central government’s relocation plan.

After decades of hosting the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan, many people in Okinawa want the Futenma base to be relocated outside the prefecture. They are frustrated with noise, crime and accidents linked to the U.S. bases. Safety concerns were reignited in the wake of the Dec. 13 crash-landing of an MV-22 Osprey aircraft off Nago.

The central government has maintained that the current relocation plan, crafted under an accord with the United States, is “the only solution” for removing the dangers posed by the Futenma base without undermining the perceived deterrence provided by the Japan-U.S. alliance.

In September, the Naha branch of the Fukuoka High Court acknowledged in its ruling that the danger and noise problems posed by the Futenma base are “serious” and that the relocation plan will reduce the “overall” burden shouldered by Okinawa residents.

It further ruled that benefits from the relocation exceed disadvantages, rejecting the Okinawa government’s concerns over potential environmental damage to the Henoko area. It thus determined that it was “illegal” for Onaga to revoke the landfill work permission given by his predecessor.

The Henoko sea area, where a V-shaped runway is to be constructed through land reclamation to accommodate a Marine air base, is known as a marine habitat for coral reefs and endangered dugong.

The Japanese and U.S. governments struck an accord in 1996 on the return of the land used for the Futenma base after public outrage in the wake of a 1995 rape of a local girl by three American servicemen. After years of wrangling, the Henoko area was eventually picked as the relocation site.

In 2013, then Okinawa Gov. Hirokazu Nakaima approved the central government’s request for the landfill work at the coastal site. But Onaga, who was elected in 2014 on a pledge to oppose the Futenma relocation within Okinawa, revoked the approval in October 2015.

Onaga has said he will swiftly retract his revocation if his loss in the lawsuit is finalized. But he has also been exploring other options to thwart the relocation work.

For example, he can resist renewing permission for work that involves damaging rocks in the sea, which is set to expire next March. The central government is likely to counter Onaga’s resistance by resorting to procedures meant to override his moves.