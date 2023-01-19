It’s human nature to seek out people who share our values and ideas, but only through proactively interacting with people from other countries and cultures can we broaden our worldviews. For third-year student Airu Ito, stepping out of his comfort zone was a key factor in finding new opportunities for growth. Ito is studying at the College of International Management at Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University in Beppu, Oita Prefecture, where his achievements include launching a successful startup.

Having attended school in New Zealand, Ito already felt very comfortable studying in English and entered university there after graduating high school. However, he quickly came to the realization that he was becoming too complacent in the familiar environment and began considering other options.

After looking at various schools, he chose Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University.

“I was initially attracted by the fact that I could do a double degree, as well as by the multicultural environment. Being able to meet and get to know people of very diverse backgrounds was also a major factor in my decision.”

The close-knit student body of 5,500 at APU is split closely between domestic and international students, representing 103 countries and regions as of fall 2022. APU offers a dual-language education where students are able to pursue their degree in either English or Japanese.

“Having taken classes throughout high school in English, I find it easier to take classes for my major in English as well,” Ito said. He also notes that daily interaction with people of different cultural backgrounds and value systems has helped him consider things from multiple perspectives — imperative for those seeking a career that requires global interaction.

The natural tendency is to look toward Tokyo or Osaka for international opportunities in Japan, but Ito found a welcoming and enriching environment in Beppu. Part of nature-rich Oita Prefecture, Beppu has long been a favorite destination for Japanese holidaymakers who come for the abundant onsen (hot springs). Since APU opened its doors in 2000, the city has embraced the international students who call Beppu home during their time in Japan, giving rise to an appealing multicultural vibe laced with hometown hospitality.

“When I came back to Japan, I had trouble with formal Japanese expressions. But when people in Beppu learned that I was away from Japan for 10 years, they were very understanding, and they were very welcoming to students from overseas.”

Coming to a new city for college can be a little overwhelming for anyone at first, but APU offers a variety of considerations to help first-year students integrate quickly, make connections and develop the skills they need for a successful start.

Seminars for freshmen include “Study Skills” and “Academic Writing,” which help students become familiar with APU’s focus on problem-solving and policy development.

Substantial growth and learning also come from experiences outside the classroom. Some 1,300 students from across the globe live in AP House, an on-campus housing complex where around 30% of residents are domestic students. All international students in their first year at APU live on campus, which allows them to get to know the Japanese lifestyle in a supportive environment. Moreover, the addition of new on-campus housing means that AP House can now accommodate all domestic students who wish to live on campus, allowing them to further hone their multicultural perspectives. Resident assistants, seniors who live on each floor, help new AP House residents make the most of campus life.

Ito arrived at APU with a strong interest in launching some kind of business, and the level of support and enthusiasm he received enabled him to realize these goals. As a member of a multicultural team of classmates who went by the name “Wings,” Ito now manages the APPU Miyage project.

Miyage, which roughly translates as souvenirs, typically includes snacks and food items that visitors buy to share with friends, family and coworkers. As a tourist destination, Beppu has no shortage of miyage, and Wings, now known as APPU Miyage, was keen to find out which were most popular with international students at APU.

“We surveyed students from a total of 93 countries about their opinions of the various souvenir snacks available in Beppu, and we came up with the top three items,” Ito explained. APPU Miyage then visited the companies behind the winning items and gained approval to launch a special combination box of the snacks as an attractive product to showcase Beppu.

Ito said that the companies were very open to meeting with his team as soon as they heard about the project. “I really felt that the community was supporting the university.”

Ito and his team are part of the APU Startup Program, an extracurricular initiative that supports students in developing the business skills needed to succeed both in Japan and overseas. The program is led by APU President Haruaki Deguchi, an accomplished entrepreneur who understands firsthand what it takes to turn a bright idea into a successful business.

Having arrived at APU around the start of the pandemic, Ito acknowledges that it was a challenge to integrate at a new school, let alone launch a student-led business, but the positive energy and enthusiastic support of his fellow students, staff and mentors have helped him succeed beyond his expectations.

“Studying at APU has given me a chance not only to learn academically, but also to develop practical business skills, such as delivering strong presentations and applying the theory of design planning. Moreover, I can get all my questions answered by our professors and mentors,” he said.

Asked if he has any advice for those considering APU for the next step of their educational journey, Ito said: “You have to go for it! Taking classes is one aspect, but it’s only the beginning. Leave your comfort zone, make new connections with people of other cultures and challenge your beliefs. Those opportunities are all waiting at APU — the rest is up to you.”

For more information, visit:

https://en.apu.ac.jp/home/

For application information, visit:

https://admissions.apu.ac.jp/