Authorities at all levels from central to local have stepped up COVID-19 prevention measures. The government promptly issues directives and policies and regularly directs the Ministry of Health, localities and agencies to carry out initiatives to halt the pandemic. The prime minister randomly inspects localities at the base level to grasp the situation and the results of these efforts, issuing timely and practical directives to combat the virus. Local authorities, especially key cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, promulgate specific policies suitable to their areas to organize prevention activities. The base levels stay in close contact with the people to organize zoning and stamp out the virus.

Vietnam’s COVID-19 measures are synchronized. They include regular reviews and organization of zoning, contact tracing and isolation efforts as well as reinforcement of a “5Ks” strategy: khau trang (masks), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (social distancing), khong tu tap (no gatherings) and khai bao y te (health declarations). Local authorities are also building field hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients, especially the seriously ill, and mobilizing any vaccine resources toward the goal of achieving herd immunity. The country is also organizing research and development efforts for creating a domestic vaccine and transferring such technology to achieve autonomy in sourcing vaccines. Authorities are providing all information on the pandemic to help people raise awareness and coordinate with authorities to thoroughly implement solutions.

Social security is an issue the Vietnamese government attaches great importance to when implementing COVID-19 solutions. The government has implemented support packages for disadvantaged people, especially freelance workers who have lost their jobs, poor households and others. In isolated and blocked areas, authorities at all levels have worked to provide essential necessities and assure those in isolation. Traffic has also been diverted to ensure the transport of essential goods in line with social distancing efforts. Efforts have also been made to smoothly maintain production. One example is the “3 on-site” solution for maintaining operations in industrial parks.

This is a health emergency that requires the joint efforts of all countries. Therefore, Vietnam has taken the initiative to communicate and make practical contributions to the fight against the pandemic within its capacity with other countries. Despite the difficulties, Vietnam is still willing to give Laos, Cambodia and Indonesia such medical equipment as protective clothing, masks and testing tools; provide support to Cuba and Myanmar; donate ventilators, antiseptic clothing and gloves to China; and donate masks, antidroplet antibacterial cloth and DuPont protective clothing produced in Vietnam to Japan, Russia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the U.K., the United States and Sweden. In addition, Vietnam is cooperating in sharing information on its experiences and vaccine research.