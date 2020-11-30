Noritake, a Japanese fine dinnerware brand that was launched in 1904, has been celebrated around the world for its refined design and world-class quality. Sister company Okura offers high-quality chinaware selections often used at functions hosted by the imperial family and dignitaries. Noritake is holding an exclusive fair from Dec. 4 to 13 at Noritake Okura Art China Ginza open to readers of The Japan Times. Fine cup and saucer sets, tea sets in various sizes and figurines are some of the items to be offered at special prices.

Customers who mention this article will receive a selection of Noritake tea, while customers purchasing more than ¥30,000 will receive an elegant mug.

For 2021, the year of the ox, Noritake has designed a small plate featuring a mizuhiki design in the traditional image of an ox lying down, called nade-ushi. Mizuhiki is the ancient art of making decorative, symbolic knots from twisted cord, while the ox is considered a servant of the god Tenjin in Japan and associated with healing ailments. Featuring the auspicious colors of red, white and gold, Noritake’s elegant design symbolizes wishes for deepening ties and good fortune in the New Year.

Noritake Okura Art China Ginza is one minute from Exit A9 of Ginza Station on the Ginza, Marunouchi and Hibiya lines. Due to coronavirus considerations, it is currently open from 11 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday (closed Mondays). The fair is from Dec. 4 to 13.

Noritake Okura Art China Ginza

tableware.noritake.co.jp/

Tel: 03-3567-6121

Bunshodo Building 2F

3-4-12 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo