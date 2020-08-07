Global business schools adapt to new plans

The coronavirus pandemic has significantly impacted educational institutions, with schools and universities closing their doors and taking classes online worldwide. Global restrictions on travel pose a challenge to students looking to study abroad, as well as the institutions looking to recruit them.

Research conducted by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), publishers of the World University Rankings, indicates that over half of prospective international students plan to defer their studies.

Response from universities

Institutions are faced with a need to simultaneously ensure the health and safety of students and staff, maintain their current operations and attract students to apply.

Universities surveyed by QS adapted to these challenges by taking some courses online, delaying upcoming courses and extending application deadlines.

The shift to online learning is proving to be key: 58 percent of student respondents indicated they would have some interest in studying for their degree online. Fifty-one percent expected universities to move more courses online going forward.

Attracting students

In light of the shift to online research, networking and meetings, QS has announced a new series of fully online events to introduce MBA and postgraduate candidates to global institutions, with Japan’s slated for Aug. 18.

Attendees will have the opportunity to access information on available courses, application advice and assessment. Career consultation advice will be made available to candidates, advising them through unprecedented circumstances.

Also, one-to-one video conversations will be arranged between the schools and future students, tailored to candidates’ goals and the institutions’ selection criteria.

Multiple highly ranked international MBA programs will attend, including INSEAD (jointly ranked third in the QS Global MBA Rankings), London Business School (ranked sixth) and IESE (ranked 12th).

As financial hurdles to learning are more prominent than ever, all attendees will be eligible to apply for a pool of scholarships worth $7 million, offered by participating schools and partnered institutions, with $1.3 million exclusive to event attendees.

To enable attendees to fully contextualize the role of a postgraduate qualification within their career path in today’s challenging circumstances, a professional career coach will offer career advice and feedback on CVs.

Alumni from prominent postgraduate programs will also attend to share their experiences and advice with future candidates.

The event is provided free of charge, with registration open online.

QS World MBA Tour Online Japan

Online MBA Fair for candidates in Japan

Tuesday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

Free to attend event

