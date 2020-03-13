Washoku: Nature and Culture in Japanese Cuisine

Late March to June 14, 2020

Washoku, traditional Japanese cuisine, has gained global recognition and popularity in recent years, especially after it was added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2013. This exhibition examines the allure of the quintessential Japanese cuisine from different perspectives. These include how it has evolved over time, distinctive cooking techniques and abundant natural ingredients found across the archipelago.

From bluefin tuna to radish and mushrooms, the exhibition is a showcase of more than 250 food samples, interactive images and other items. It sheds light on the versatility of produce grown or caught in Japan that has played a major part in shaping the nation’s traditional cuisine.

Also on display are historical documents and replicas of dishes from different periods, including ones prepared for famed female ruler Himiko in the early third century and colorful meals served at a noble banquet during the Nara Period (710 to 794).

The show also looks into the future of washoku by introducing the latest technologies and research such as a project to develop space food.

Venue: National Museum of Nature and Science, Tokyo

URL: https://washoku2020.jp/english.html

