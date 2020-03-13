Katsushika Hokusai's The Great Wave off Kanagawa from the 19th-century series Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji; and Shiriagari Kotobuki's The Earth as Seen from the Sun (bottom) from the series Nearly 36 Somewhat Ridiculous Views, 2017, will be on display from May 8 through June 1. | COLLECTION OF THE KUBOSO MEMORIAL MUSEUM OF ARTS IN IZUMI / COLLECTION OF SHIRIAGARI KOTOBUKI

Special Supplements / Japan Cultural Expo

Timeless Conversations 2020: Voices from Japanese Art of the Past and Present

Sponsored Content

Late March to June 1, 2020

This unique exhibition will shed an entirely new light on Japanese art through a comparison of classic and contemporary artworks. Pre-20th century pieces including paintings, Buddhist statues, pottery and swords will be paired with artworks by eight contemporary artists in eight separate exhibition rooms.

Works in the pre-Meiji Era include works by legendary artists such as Soga Shohaku, Ogata Kenzan, Enku, Sengai Gibon and Katsushika Hokusai.

Works by eight prominent contemporary Japanese artists: Rinko Kawauchi, Tomoko Konoike, Shiriagari Kotobuki, Kishio Suga, Koji Tanada, Tsuyoshi Tane, Akira Minagawa and Tadanori Yokoo will be on display alongside the classic exhibits.

Venue: National Art Center, Tokyo
URL: https://kotengendai.exhibit.jp

Download the PDF of this Japan Cultural Expo Special

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Katsushika Hokusai's The Great Wave off Kanagawa from the 19th-century series Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji; and Shiriagari Kotobuki's The Earth as Seen from the Sun (bottom) from the series Nearly 36 Somewhat Ridiculous Views, 2017, will be on display from May 8 through June 1. | COLLECTION OF THE KUBOSO MEMORIAL MUSEUM OF ARTS IN IZUMI / COLLECTION OF SHIRIAGARI KOTOBUKI