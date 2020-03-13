Timeless Conversations 2020: Voices from Japanese Art of the Past and Present

Late March to June 1, 2020

This unique exhibition will shed an entirely new light on Japanese art through a comparison of classic and contemporary artworks. Pre-20th century pieces including paintings, Buddhist statues, pottery and swords will be paired with artworks by eight contemporary artists in eight separate exhibition rooms.

Works in the pre-Meiji Era include works by legendary artists such as Soga Shohaku, Ogata Kenzan, Enku, Sengai Gibon and Katsushika Hokusai.

Works by eight prominent contemporary Japanese artists: Rinko Kawauchi, Tomoko Konoike, Shiriagari Kotobuki, Kishio Suga, Koji Tanada, Tsuyoshi Tane, Akira Minagawa and Tadanori Yokoo will be on display alongside the classic exhibits.

Venue: National Art Center, Tokyo

URL: https://kotengendai.exhibit.jp

Download the PDF of this Japan Cultural Expo Special