Kyoto National Treasure: To Protect and Convey Japanese Treasure

April 28 to June 21, 2020

Commemorating the reopening of Kyoto City Kyocera Museum of Art, this exhibition showcases a collection of over 40 National Treasures, including paintings, sculptures, craft pieces, writings, archaeological artifacts and other historical items involved in Kyoto’s history. The exhibits cover the Heian Period (794 to 1185) through the Edo Period (1603 to 1868). The program also offers a glimpse of the work that goes into restoring cultural artifacts, such as securing the materials needed for restoration work, passing down the necessary skills to the next generation and efforts to revive traditional techniques through the reproduction of historic artworks.

Venue: Kyoto City Kyocera Museum of Art

URL: https://tsumugu.yomiuri.co.jp/en/events/kyoto-linked-national-treasures-treasures-of-the-imperial-family-to-be-showcased-at-kyoto-city-kyocera-museum-of-art/

