High-end mountainside hospitality

Although Niseko — Japan’s top snow resort area — offers various luxury accommodations, there’s no beating premier boutique hotel Chalet Ivy.

Chalet Ivy’s spacious Western-style accommodations represent the pinnacle of Japanese hospitality. All rooms boast luxury amenities, including complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, as well as balconies with pleasant views of surrounding courtyards, mountain ranges and villages. The suites, which boast spacious dining and lounge areas, feature elegant design and classic furnishings, as well as functional kitchens equipped with appliances and cookware.

All overnight guests have access to the hotel’s shared onsen (hot spring) on the first floor. Drawn from a depth of 300 meters, the soothing mineral-rich water of Chalet Ivy’s hot spring is among the best in Niseko. Known to relieve fatigue and pain as well as relax the mind, these waters will leave guests feeling revitalized after a long day on the slopes. True onsen enthusiasts should consider the hotel’s deluxe onsen suites, featuring private baths ideal for those who prefer a more secluded soak in the hotel’s revitalizing waters. Alternatively, guests can use the hotel’s separate private onsen, available upon reservation.

Representing the hotel’s ultimate luxury offering is the penthouse. The spacious 223-square-meter accommodation has four rooms as well as a private rotenburo (outdoor bath) and sun deck, where breathtaking views of Mount Yotei — oftentimes referred to as the “Mount Fuji” of Hokkaido — will leave guests in awe.

Given Niseko’s reputation as a mecca for winter sports, it’s no surprise Chalet Ivy provides several services for skiers and snowboarders. At the hotel’s Ski Concierge, guests can rent quality ski and snowboard equipment at reasonable prices, while booking for private ski and snowboarding lessons — ranging from two to six hours in length — in addition to other winter activities, is available at the Winter Activity Counter.

Chalet Ivy’s dining options include a delectable range of dishes that capture the flavors of Hokkaido. Restaurant Snow Castle specializes in exquisite Japanese cuisine prepared with Hokkaido’s finest seasonal ingredients and eatery HirafuZaka offers casual dishes such as ramen and udon (thick wheat noodles), rice bowls and an array of irresistible appetizers. The warm ambiance of the hotel’s bar and lounge, Apres, is the perfect setting to unwind after a long day of winter activities. Guests are encouraged to relax in front of the lounge’s real log fireplace and enjoy a glass of Chalet Ivy’s signature cocktail Massan Log Fire.

Situated in central Hirafu, Chalet Ivy is easily accessible from New Chitose Airport and Sapporo. Visitors can reach the resort from Kutchan Station, which can be accessed from New Chitose Airport and Sapporo by train. Once at Kutchan Station, guests can use the hotel’s Kutchan shuttle bus, which runs from Dec. 1 to March 31, or take a taxi to the hotel. In the spirit of Japanese hospitality, Chalet Ivy assists in booking private transportation between the hotel and New Chitose Airport and Sapporo.

PDF形式でダウンロードできます