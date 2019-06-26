Gourmet cuisine crossed with local flair

Food is an indispensable element in making any trip unforgettable. As far as culinary experiences go, both Mie and Nara prefectures won’t disappoint with their many local and traditional delicacies that people of all backgrounds have enjoyed over the years.

Home to a rich marine environment, a variety of prime seafood is available at many restaurants and eateries in Mie.

Thanks to warm and nutrient-rich seawater, Ise Bay produces highly prized Ise-ebi (Japanese spiny lobster) that is known for its sweet flavor. Oysters, abalone and turban shells are other highly regarded marine products the prefecture is known for.

Additionally, visitors should not pass up a chance to try exquisite Matsusaka beef from the city of Matsusaka and neighboring areas.

Exquisite Matsusaka beef for sukiyaki | MIE PREFECTURE TOURISM FEDERATION

Regarded as a premier Japanese beef, its meat has a marbled appearance and its fat a low melting point, making steak and sukiyaki two popular ways to serve the beef.

Meanwhile in Nara, kakinohasushi is a traditional local cuisine of pressed sushi, which sees lightly marinated salmon and mackerel placed on rice and wrapped with persimmon leaves. It is said to have originated in the Yoshino area, but is now available in many locations across the prefecture.

Yoshino is also famous for its traditional sweet kuzumochi, made using Japanese arrowroot. This jelly-like food is served with sweet kuromitsu (dark sugar syrup) and kinako (roasted soybean flour).

Other renowned fare includes narazuke pickles fermented in sake lees and Miwa sōmen (thin white wheat noodles).

