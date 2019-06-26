Hot spring's 'rebirth' meets classic manga

Dogo Onsen is believed to be one of the oldest onsen (hot springs) in Japan, with its history said to date back 3,000 years.

There are many legends from ancient times when the lord of the time established public baths for nobility and commoners. The Dogo Onsen Honkan is the emblem of the area; its impressive facade was built in the 19th century and is designated as an Important Cultural Property. Today, it is open to locals and travelers alike as a public bath.

Dogo Onsen Honkan’s sister facility, Dogo Onsen Annex Asuka-no-Yu, was inspired by the Asuka Period.

Dogo Onsen Honkan began renovations in January, while continuing to operate as a public bath, drawing enthusiasts who appreciate the history, beauty and healing effects of the legendary facility. During the renovation period, the onsen is holding a collaborative event honoring and incorporating manga legend Osamu Tezuka’s “Hinotori” (“Phoenix”) with Dogo Onsen’s own rebirth. In addition to other elements, the DOGO REBORN PROJECT involves an original animated short and wall art installations in the area.

Visiting Matsuyama Castle and a soak in the nearby hot spring are popular activities for both tourists and locals.

Dogo Onsen is 25 minutes away via the Iyotetsu Tram from Matsuyama Station, or 40 minutes by bus from Matsuyama Airport. As a storied location, Dogo Onsen not only seeks to celebrate its history, but also pursues innovation; this makes it an excellent way for travelers to immerse themselves in Japan’s bathing culture.

URL: matsuyama-sightseeing.com ADDRESS: 5-6 Dogo Yunomachi, Matsuyama, Ehime Pref. TEL: 089-921-5141

