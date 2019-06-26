Options aplenty at diverse shopping center

Ario Kurashiki is a large-scale shopping mall connected to the North Exit of JR Kurashiki Station. It is located on the opposite side of the historical Kurashiki area, adjacent to Mitsui Outlet Park.

The mall has more than 100 specialty shops including a household appliance discount store, supermarket, drug store, shoe shop and various apparel boutiques. Many locals frequent it for everyday shopping.

For those looking to bring back a little bit of Japan for friends and family, there is a ¥100 shop, bookstore and a souvenir shop inside the supermarket. Of note is Tenmaya Furusato Kan with local dishes sealed in vacuum packs.

Nigiri from Sushi Maru, a rotating sushi bar known for serving the best of freshly caught Setouchi seafood from local fish markets.

Ario Kurashiki is also the place to find affordable, delicious food in a tourist area known for crowded eateries. There are more than 30 shops at the food court on the first and second floors. Ramen, tonkatsu (deep-fried pork cutlets), sushi and tendon (a fried prawn on a bowl of rice) can be found along with Chinese and Indian food, as well as McDonald’s.

Demi-katsudon (pork cutlets on rice with demi-glace sauce) is an 80-year-old Okayama delicacy that can now be found at Ario Kurashiki’s Katsudon Jokamachi.

As for international and kid-friendliness, Chinese-language maps are available at the information counter. Children can play at the outdoor park or try out the latest arcade games, rides and other amusements at Kids Plaza Kyarando.

A tax-free service is available at several stores, with Muji, Kanda jewelers and baby and children’s goods store Akachan Honpo among them. Whether it’s to find fun souvenirs, have a filling meal or chill out with free Wi-Fi, Ario Kurashiki has plenty to explore.

URL: www.ario-kurashiki.jp ADDRESS: 12-2 Kotobuki-cho, Kurashiki, Okayama Pref. OPEN: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (Ario Mall), 11 a.m.-10 p.m. (restaurants) Shop opening hours may vary

