Italian menu on Cathay; Delta nabs award; Regional fare on ANA

Italian menu on Cathay

Cathay Pacific has partnered with Tosca, a Michelin-starred Italian restaurant in Hong Kong, to launch an in-flight menu promotion for its first- and business-class passengers on select long-haul flights departing Hong Kong until April 30.

Dishes on the menu include octopus terrine, lemon and parsley salad; beef short ribs with tomato pizzaiola sauce, eggplant and mashed potatoes; and salad with lobster, almonds, romaine lettuce and pink pepper dressing created by chef Pino Lavarra.

“When working with Cathay Pacific, I was particularly intrigued by the concept of creating intense flavor pairings that can offset the effect that flying at high altitude can have on the sensitivity of our taste buds. Much thought has been put into adjusting the cooking process and recipes to replicate Tosca’s signature dishes as closely as possible, retaining the essence of Italian flavor, refined presentation and consistency of quality,” Lavarra said.

Delta nabs award

Delta Air Lines has been named one of the Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine for the fourth consecutive year.

Each year, Fortune surveys top executives and directors across all industries to rank the 10 companies they most admire in nine areas such as innovation, people management and financial soundness, as well as overall reputation. In the published list of the top 50 Most Admired Companies, Delta was ranked 31st this year.

CEO Ed Bastian credited the work of Delta’s 80,000-person workforce for the honor.

“It is your unmatched dedication to our customers and unwavering pursuit of excellence in every area of our business that have earned recognition from so many corners. And it is those qualities that will propel us even further,” he wrote in a memo to employees.

Regional fare on ANA

ANA Group has launched the 15th phase of its “Tastes of Japan” campaign, introducing ANA customers to products from Nagano, Ibaraki and Kochi prefectures between March and May.

Originally started in September 2013, the project introduces regional beverages and cuisine for ANA flights, airport lounges and other services. The campaign was created with the aim of raising awareness of the cuisine of Japan’s 47 prefectures and increasing tourism to Japan, as well as stimulating local economies, in part by boosting consumption of regional agricultural products.

Products on offer include Shinshu salmon with pickled turnip leaves and Shinshu beef round steak from Nagano; clams and cherry bass, as well as stewed smelt paired with potato jelly paste from Ibaraki; and tomatoes stuffed with red pepper mousse, as well as Hinohikari rice from Kochi (for first-class passengers).

ANA customers can also sample Japanese sake and shochu distilled spirits at ANA airport lounges in Haneda, Narita and Kansai airports.

Information about the featured prefectures is available on the ANA website.