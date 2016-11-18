Hashimoto to turn down speaking offer at Koike’s school for people with political aspirations

Former Osaka Mayor Toru Hashimoto indicated on his Twitter account Thursday he will not speak at the new school for aspiring politicians launched by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike.

The initial co-founder of Nippon Ishin no Kai said it had become difficult for him to serve as a guest lecturer due to various problems with the way his law office was handling the situation, and that he intended to turn down Koike’s invitation.

The trouble between Hashimoto and Koike appears to be over the questions of his speaking fee. However, there is also concern among some Nippon Ishin members that if Hashimoto forges close ties with Koike, who angered the Liberal Democratic Party by beating an LDP-backed candidate in the governor’s election, it could negatively impact Nippon Ishin’s relationship with the ruling party.

Hashimoto offered words of support to Koike after she was elected. But Nippon Ishin members, especially its current head, Osaka Gov. Ichiro Matsui, have been cool toward Koike. Some Ishin members suggest that while the party seems to approve of Koike’s message about the need for reform in Tokyo, she still had to prove she can achieve results.