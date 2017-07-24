Shigeaki Hinohara, Japan’s cetenarian doctor, dies at 105

Sample newspaper article
生活習慣病の予防や終末期医療の充実などに取り組み、100歳を超えても医師として活躍した東京・聖路加国際病院の名誉院長で、 文化勲章受章者の日野原重明（ひのはら・しげあき）さんが7月18日、呼吸不全のため 死去した。105歳。山口市出身。
少年期を神戸で過ごし、京都帝大（現京都大）を卒業。1941年から聖路加国際病院に勤めた。早くから予防医学に取り組み、54年には同病院が人間ドックを先駆的に開設するのに携わった。健康教育を推進し「生活習慣病」の呼称を提案した。
01年に90歳で刊行したエッセー集「生きかた上手」がベストセラーになった。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
生活習慣病(せいかつしゅうかんびょう)
lifestyle disease
予防 (よぼう) prevention
終末期医療 (しゅうまつきいりょう) end-of-life treatment
充実 (じゅうじつ) enhancement
取り組み (とりくみ) tackle
100歳 (ひゃくさい) 100 years old
超えて (こえて) exceed
医師 (いし) doctor
活躍 (かつやく) be active
聖路加国際病院 (せいろかこくさいびょういん) St. Luke’s International Hospital
名誉院長 (めいよいんちょう) honorary head
文化勲章受章者 (ぶんかくんしょうじゅしょうしゃ) recipient of the Order of Culture
呼吸不全 (こきゅうふぜん) respiratory failure
死去 (しきょ) die
山口市 (やまぐちし) city of Yamaguchi
出身 (しゅっしん) native
少年期 (しょうねんき) boyhood
神戸 (こうべ) Kobe
過ごし (すごし) spend
京都帝大 (きょうとていだい) Kyoto Imperial University
現京都大 (げんきょうとだい) current Kyoto University
卒業 (そつぎょう) graduation
勤めた (つとめた) worked
早くから (はやくから) from early on
医学 (いがく) medicine
同病院 (どうびょういん) aforementioned hospital
人間ドック (にんげんどっく）
complete medical checkup
先駆的 (せんくてき) pioneering
開設 (かいせつ) establish
携わった (たずさわった) was involved
健康教育 (けんこうきょういく) health education
推進 (すいしん) push forward
呼称 (こしょう) name
提案 (ていあん) suggest
刊行 (かんこう) published
上手 (じょうず) skillful
Quick questions
1) 日野原重明さんはどこの生まれて子供 時代をどこで過ごしましたか。
2) 日野原さんの死因は何ですか。
3) 日野原さんが提唱した言葉は何ですか。
Translation
Shigeaki Hinohara, honorary head of St. Luke’s International Hospital in Tokyo and a recipient of the Order of Culture, who continued practicing as a doctor after turning 100 and advocated preventive medicine for lifestyle diseases and end-of-life care, died from respiratory failure on July 18, the hospital said. He was 105. He was a native of Yamaguchi.
Hinohara spent his childhood in Kobe and graduated from Kyoto Imperial University (current Kyoto University). He worked at St. Luke’s International Hospital from 1941. He was one of the pioneers of preventive medicine and worked with St. Luke’s to set up comprehensive medical checkups in 1954. He pushed for health education and proposed the term seikatsu-shukan-byō, or “lifestyle disease.”
His essay anthology “Ikikata Jozu” (meaning “Good at Living”) was published in 2001 at age 90 and became a best-seller.
Answers
1) Where was Shigeaki Hinohara born and where did he spend his childhood?
山口市で生まれて神戸で子供時代を過ごした。
He was born in Yamaguchi city and spent his childhood in Kobe.
2) What caused Hinohara’s death?
呼吸不全。
Respiratory failure.
3) What is the term that Hinohara advocated?
生活習慣病。
Lifestyle disease.