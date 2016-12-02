Christmas-themed baked goods have finally hit Tokyo

Christmas has been threatening to descend on Tokyo since the moment Halloween ended. Now the holidays are wholly here and bakery chain Hokuo is among the first to roll out seasonally appropriate treats, with a line of sweets embracing the Yuletide glee. Let’s keep it simple, though, and focus on the store’s Christmas Choco Reef (¥190). This is a doughnut done up in holiday colors and with a mistletoe-shaped paper tucked in the middle. The sweet white-chocolate icing and sharp Belgian chocolate cake are solid, but not exceptional. It’s a simple, tasty way to welcome winter.