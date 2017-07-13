Report: M5.9 temblor off North Korea ‘not a nuclear test’

An undersea earthquake off the coast of North Korea was not caused by a nuclear test, the South’s media reported Thursday.

The 5.9 magnitude quake struck about 190 km (120 miles) southeast of the reclusive state’s third-largest city, Chongjin, in the early hours of Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

North Korea has staged five nuclear tests — including two last year — and has made significant progress in its missile capability under Kim Jong Un, who took power in 2011.

But the quake, which did not trigger a tsunami warning, was not caused by a nuclear test, Yonhap news agency reported USGS geophysicist John Bellini as saying.

“It occurred at 500 km below the seabed,” he told the agency.

“It’s a natural earthquake.”

Tensions between Pyongyang and the U.S. soared earlier this month when the North test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time, an apparent game-changer in its confrontation with Washington over its nuclear arms and missile programs.