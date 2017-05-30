North Korea hails test of ‘precision-guided’ missile as success, vows bigger ‘gift package’ for U.S.

North Korea confirmed Tuesday that it had successfully tested a new “precision-guided” ballistic missile a day earlier, reiterating that it was working to send a bigger “gift package to the Yankees,” likely a veiled reference to a long-range missile capable of striking the continental U.S.

On Monday, the North fired off the missile, which flew some 400 km, into Japan’s exclusive economic zone — a move that prompted Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to vow “concrete measures” in response.

The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in the report Tuesday that leader Kim Jong Un had guided the test-firing of the new precision-guided missile, which was displayed for the first time during its massive military parade last month.

In that parade, Pyongyang unveiled a number of new weapons, including an apparent anti-ship missile known as the KN-17, which experts said may have been the missile involved in Monday’s test.

That test, KCNA said, was conducted to verify features of a “new self-propelled launching pad vehicle” and “automated launching preparation processes” in different terrain and conditions.

“The ballistic rocket flew toward the east sky where the day broke and correctly hit a planned target point with deviation of seven meters after flying over the middle shooting range,” the report claimed.

Upon viewing the successful test, Kim was quoted as saying that the “crack shot … would dig up eyes of the enemies.”

Kim also alluded to the North’s quest to master the technology needed to hit the continental United States with a long-range missile.

“In the future the national defense research field should clearly show the might of our self-protecting national defense industry” according to “the timetable and course worked out by the Party,” adding that it “would make greater leap forward in this spirit to send bigger ‘gift package’ to the Yankees.”

There has been mounting speculation that Pyongyang will conduct a test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, suggested by a New Year’s Day address in which the North Korean leader claimed that the country was in the “final stages” of developing such a weapon.

U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed that a launch of an ICBM by Pyongyang “won’t happen” on his watch.

Abe said Monday that Tokyo would “never tolerate” Pyongyang’s repeated provocations, and vowed to work with Washington to rein in the Kim regime’s nuclear and missile ambitions.

“To deter North Korea, we, together with the United States, will take concrete actions,” Abe said. He did not elaborate.

Monday’s launch marked the 12th test-firing by the nuclear-armed country this year. It was the first time since early March that a North Korean missile has fallen within Japan’s EEZ and the fourth time in total. On March 6, three of four Scud-ER (extended-range) missiles fired by the country landed inside the zone.

North Korean state-run media said those launches were part of rehearsal for striking U.S. military bases in Japan. Analysts said that the hypothetical target of that drill was U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi Prefecture.