Dodgers lose to D-Backs despite Maeda’s efforts

Kenta Maeda pitched five solid innings Tuesday but was denied a win by Jake Lamb, who capped a two-homer day with a grand slam to help lift the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3.

Maeda allowed one run on four hits, including a solo shot to Chris Iannetta in the fifth, while striking out six and walking one in his 92-pitch effort at Chase Field and was not involved in the decision.

“The pitches I threw and my feel for my pitches weren’t that bad,” Maeda said. “I got myself into tight spots, and some bad counts, and battling through that ran my pitch count up.

“The pitch I gave up the home run on was a mistake, but I believe I did well to get out of trouble.”

He was relieved with the Dodgers up 2-1 and was the pitcher of record in line for his 11th win, but Lamb homered in back-to-back at-bats in the sixth and seventh to drive in five runs and turn the tide in favor of the home team.

Lamb was batting .143 against lefties when he came to bat against Tony Watson with the bases loaded.

“I’ve been working quite a bit on the lefties,” said Lamb. “Like I said, it’s one at-bat. I want to keep improving.”

The Dodgers had intentionally walked A.J. Pollock to get to Lamb, and Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts took the outcome with no regrets.

“I love the matchup. I loved it,” Roberts said. “As good as Jake is, I will take Tony against him any day.”

Lamb’s second career grand slam sent the Dodgers to just their eighth loss in their last 52 games. He also had a solo home run in the sixth inning.

“So it was a pretty special night,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “The Dodgers roll into town with tremendous momentum and I think we played one of our better games in quite some time, and not just all the obvious things.”

The Dodgers lost for just the fourth time in 29 games since July 4.

Closer Fernando Rodney, who blew a three-run lead in a 5-4 loss at Dodger Stadium on July 6, threw a scoreless ninth for his 26th save in 31 tries.

That loss a month ago completed a three-game sweep of one-run Arizona losses in the series.

“We remember them,” Lovullo said. “We’re still smarting from them, and I think that it’s motivating these guys. I know it motivates me.”

Iannetta led off the seventh with a single off Brandon Morrow and Maeda struck out.

With left-handed batting Chris Herrmann announced as a pinch hitter, Roberts brought in the lefty Watson, leading Lovullo to replace Herrmann with righty Adam Rosales.

Rosales was hit by a pitch and, with two outs, Pollock was walked intentionally to bring up Lamb against Watson, a former closer acquired in a trade deadline deal with Pittsburgh.

Lamb’s homer came on a 1-2 count.

“It was a hanging slider,” Watson said. “It was the second one of the AB. He let me slide on the first one. He is not going to let me get by on two of them. He’s going to make me pay.”

Pedro Baez relieved Maeda and promptly gave up a home run to Lamb to cut the lead to 3-2.

Umpire Joe West was to have worked the series but was suspended for three games for comments he made about Texas’ Adrian Beltre.