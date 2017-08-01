German researchers hand over Ainu skull robbed from Hokkaido grave in 1879
Alexander Pashos from the Berlin Society for Anthropology, Ethnology and Prehistory, Hirohide Hirai from Japanese Comprehensive Ainu Policy Office and Tadashi Kato from Ainu Association of Hokkaido attend a handover ceremony of a skull from a member of Hokkaido Ainu tribe taken by German researchers at the end of the 19th century, in Berlin Monday. | REUTERS

BERLIN – A German research group has handed over to representatives of Japan’s Ainu ethnic group a skull that a German took secretly from a grave in Japan in 1879.

Alexander Paschos, the chairman of Berlin Society of Anthropology, Ethnology and Prehistory, said the group decided to return the skull as a “goodwill gesture.”

The skull, which was taken by Georg Schlesinger from a grave in Hokkaido, had been kept in the society’s archives. It was handed over Monday in a ceremony at the Japanese Embassy in Berlin.

In 2008, Japan’s parliament voted to recognize the Ainu as indigenous people for the first time and urged steps to reverse a century of discrimination and poverty.

