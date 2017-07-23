Quake, tsunami, volcano risks stalk Olympic organizers

For modern Olympic host cities, the twin threats of terrorism and financial ruin are a constant worry.

But spare a thought for the Tokyo 2020 organizers, who face the added risk of a devastating earthquake or tsunami.

Japan is already stepping up efforts to reassure top athletes and hundreds of thousands of visitors who plan to flock to Tokyo for the games, which begin on July 24, 2020, that safety will be paramount.

Tokyo and surrounding areas sit precariously at the junction of shifting tectonic plates and have suffered violent quakes in the past, notably the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake that killed more than 100,000 people.

In 2011, a giant offshore quake spawned tsunami that killed more than 18,500 people along the Pacific coastline of the Tohoku region and left millions in Tokyo coping with rolling blackouts and a wide-scale transportation breakdown, as well as the triple core meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 power plant in Fukushima Prefecture.

Naoshi Hirata, head of the Earthquake Prediction Research Center at the University of Tokyo, believes a powerful quake before the 2020 Olympics could even cripple Tokyo’s ability to host the event.

“If an earthquake directly hitting the capital caused catastrophe before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, it could be serious enough to prevent the Japanese economy from functioning properly,” Hirata said.

“We would have little option but to seek an alternative Olympic host.”

Tokyo and neighboring Yokohama topped a global list of metropolitan areas at risk of quakes or tsunami, according to a 2013 survey by insurance firm Swiss Re.

Tokyo’s organizers insist the Olympic facilities have all cleared the nation’s strict quake-proofing standards.

“I cannot think of any city that is completely safe,” admitted Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. “But Tokyo is one of the best-prepared for natural disasters.”

Many venues are reinforced by shock-absorbing technology, they say, such as the $320 million Ariake volleyball arena, which features giant rubber cushions.

“Japan is vulnerable to earthquakes, but its building standards are the strictest in the world,” said Satoru Sunada, a metro government official in charge of Olympic facilities.

“We will do everything possible to prepare venues so that we can safeguard people’s lives in Tokyo in the event of a major earthquake.”

Sunada added that waterfront facilities, including the Olympic village, are built on embankments or protected by sea walls high enough to withstand tsunami of nearly 2 meters — the maximum predicted inside Tokyo Bay.

But Kojiro Suzuki, a tsunami researcher at Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture-based Port and Airport Research Institute — where staff study tsunami in a huge wave pool — warned there is a limit to what preventive measures can do.

“The damage could well be beyond people’s anticipation,” he said. “We should not fully rely on breakwaters. Evacuation is important.”

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is drawing up a multilingual evacuation manual with instructions for overseas visitors due early next year, while disaster awareness exercises have also begun.

These include earthquake simulation systems that people can try out, and drills on where and how to take shelter.

“People who are not used to (earthquakes) may get into a panic even at minor jolts,” warned Toshitsugu Fujii, a retired University of Tokyo professor who is a leading expert on quakes and volcano studies.

A sizable quake directly beneath Tokyo is a lingering fear, but regional tremors can also affect the Olympics.

Japan’s latest boogeyman is the potential Nankai Trough mega-quake, which experts say could destroy large parts of western Japan, threaten an estimated 300,000 lives, and deal a crippling blow to the economy.

But it is not only earthquakes that worry the organizers — a volcano could also pose a potential threat to the games.

In 2014, following the eruption of Mount Ontake, on the border of Gifu and Nagano prefectures, which killed 63 people, scientists warned that Japan’s highest volcano, Mount Fuji, was also at increased risk of blowing.

Situated some 100 km southwest of Tokyo, it last erupted in 1707, covering the capital with a thick layer of ash.

Experts warn that if it happens again, the financial hit will be in excess of ¥2.5 trillion ($22.5 billion).

“It is difficult to predict precisely but it would be no surprise if Mount Fuji erupts in the near future,” Fujii said. “We have to keep that risk in mind.”

The only thing that is certain, however, is that Japan, which has poured tons of money into earthquake prediction research, has reportedly never successfully predicted a major earthquake.