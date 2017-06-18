Abe plans to reshuffle Cabinet, LDP leadership to ease public anger over Kake scandal, conspiracy bill

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to reshuffle his Cabinet and the executive posts of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in light of the Kake Gakuen scandal, sources say.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga and Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, who doubles as finance minister, are expected to stay on, government and LDP sources said Saturday.

It is believed Abe has strong trust in Suga and Aso, who have survived all his Cabinet reshuffles since his comeback as prime minister in December 2012.

By reshuffling his ministers and the LDP leadership, Abe is apparently hoping to quell public ire over any government favors he allegedly pulled for Okayama-based school operator Kake Gakuen, which is headed by a close personal friend of his — and the railroading of the ominous conspiracy bill through the Diet. Both are eroding his administration’s standing.

Abe also wants to reinforce his power base in the LDP before it starts drawing up new proposals to amend Article 9 of the war-renouncing Constitution in 2020 as he boldly requested last month.

He is likely to carry out the changes in September or late August, before the extraordinary Diet session that’s usually called in autumn, the sources said.

Of primary interest is the fate of Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, who appears eager to become Abe’s successor. In Kishida’s faction, there are calls for him to leave the government to prepare for the LDP’s next leadership election.

Other big names drawing attention include Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, who has been under fire for an alleged data cover-up at her ministry, and Justice Minister Katsutoshi Kaneda, who was grilled by the opposition camp for providing insufficient explanations about the conspiracy bill.

In the LDP, Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai and Vice President Masahiko Komura are viewed as likely to retain their posts.