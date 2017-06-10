Citizens welcome law allowing Emperor Akihito to abdicate throne

Members of the public were apparently relieved at the enactment on Friday of a special law to let 83-year-old Emperor Akihito abdicate, 10 months after he signaled a strong desire to step down in a rare video message.

“I hope the Emperor will relieve his fatigue,” said Miyuki Yamada, 65, who fled from the town of Namie in Fukushima Prefecture after the triple core meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant triggered by the March 2011 mega-quake and tsunami.

Yamada, who is living in public housing built for nuclear evacuees in the city of Fukushima, suffered an unruptured cerebral aneurysm during the evacuation.

She said she was relieved by the sympathetic words of the Emperor when he and Empress Michiko visited the prefecture in July 2015.

“I will always treasure those words,” she said.

Shigeru Chiyokawa, 67, hosted the Imperial Couple when they stayed at his Sanriku Hana Hotel Hamagiku in the town of Otsuchi, Iwate Prefecture, in September last year.

“The Emperor’s tight trip schedule seemed to be imposing a heavy burden on him, given his age,” Chiyokawa said. The town was hit hard by the 2011 tsunami.

“The Heisei Era has seen many disasters, and the Emperor has come to encourage affected people each and every time,” Chiyokawa said. “I hope he will watch the next era in peace.”

The current era started in January 1989 when Emperor Akihito assumed the Imperial Throne upon the death of his father, Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa.

“It was good that the abdication issue was settled within a year (of the broadcast),” said Masakatsu Takara, 77, head of a group seeking to preserve the memory a U.S. submarine’s attack on the Tsushima Maru, a Japanese ship that was carrying hundreds of students during World War II.

The attack killed more than 1,400 people.

A survivor of the attack off Kagoshima Prefecture in August 1944, Takara guided the Imperial Couple during their visit to the Tsushima Maru Memorial Museum in Okinawa in 2014.

“The children were victims of a war started for the sake of the emperor,” Takara said. “But it was very good that they were given some solace by Emperor Akihito’s visit to the museum,” he said.

“I hope the Emperor will live long and in peace,” said Isamu Kakida, 72, who survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of the war. He manages a care house in the city for other survivors of the attack.

“I felt the Emperor’s attraction as a person” during his visit to the facility in December 2014, Kakida said. “I guess his official duties are extremely tough. It’s good that he will now be allowed to step down.”

Some people voiced disappointment that the new legislation applies to only the current Emperor instead of providing a permanent abdication system, which the Emperor is believed to favor.

“The result didn’t end up in line with his majesty’s thoughts,” said Akira Hashimoto, 84, a former classmate of Emperor Akihito.

“I believe behind Emperor Akihito’s message last August was consideration for future Emperors, since he has realized that it is now difficult for him to perform his official duties with full body and soul,” Hashimoto said.

“I now think that the video message was his version of the ‘humanity declaration’ by Emperor Hirohito following the end of World War II,” Hashimoto said. “I think Emperor Akihito wanted to say that the Emperor does have limitations, because he is a human.”