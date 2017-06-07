Fukui Prefecture OKs decommissioning of Monju reactor

Fukui Gov. Issei Nishikawa on Wednesday voiced his willingness to accept the central government’s plan to decommission the trouble-prone Monju prototype fast-breeder nuclear power reactor in the city of Tsuruga.

During a meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo, Nishikawa said that the decommissioning of Monju cannot be helped.

The Fukui governor reluctantly announced his support for the central government’s decision after it promised to move radioactive waste from the reactor, including spent nuclear fuel, out of Fukui Prefecture.

According to the basic draft policy on the scrapping of the Monju reactor presented at the meeting by the central government, nuclear fuel will be removed from the reactor core five and a half years after the start of the decommissioning work, with the dismantling of the facility being completed in 30 years.

“I said at the meeting that the decommissioning of Monju can’t be helped, because a direction on future steps and regional measures was presented,” Nishikawa told reporters after the meeting. “In particular, a plan to move spent fuel and sodium used to cool the reactor out of the prefecture promptly was confirmed,” he said.

The central government last December decided to decommission Monju. But the Fukui prefectural government had withheld consent while urging the state to ensure that the spent fuel and sodium will be transferred out of the prefecture and to clarify local revitalization measures following the reactor decommissioning.

Specifics on the transfer of radioactive waste outside the prefecture, including methods and a deadline, will be decided at a later date.