Princess Mako attends Bhutan flower exhibition as part of nine-day tour

Princess Mako, a granddaughter of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, attended the opening ceremony of the Royal Bhutan Flower Exhibition in the Bhutanese capital of Thimphu on Sunday.

The 25-year-old daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko is on a nine-day visit to Bhutan at the invitation of the Bhutanese government to attend the ceremony. The visit began on May 31.

The exhibition started two years ago at the proposal of Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck. It features gardens themed on Bhutan, Japan, Thailand and India.

At the National Memorial Chorten, the exhibition venue, the King and his wife, Queen Jetsun Pema, the former King and his wife, and other Bhutanese royal family members welcomed Princess Mako in furisode (long-sleeved kimono). They took a tour of the exhibition together.

Princess Mako toured the Japanese garden designed to portray a landscape of Bhutan with local flowers, while listening to explanations by Shigeji Nakada, a 60-year-old landscape gardener from Fukushima Prefecture who made it.

The garden has a stone garden section graced by bonsai offered by the King and stones from the Paro River.

“Bhutan is being depicted here with Japan’s karesansui (dry garden) style,” Princess Mako said. “It’s wonderful.”

The princess will return to Japan on Tuesday.