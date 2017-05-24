Osera pitches Carp past Swallows

Daichi Osera threw six shutout innings to lead the Hiroshima Carp to a 6-1 victory over the Tokyo Yakult Swallows on Wednesday.

Before 30,469 at rainy Mazda Stadium, Osera (2-0) allowed three hits and a walk, while striking out six against a Swallows lineup that lost slugger Wladimir Balentien in the first inning.

Balentien struck out swinging to end the top of the first with two on and had words with umpire Hideto Fuke, who handed the Dutch international his second ejection of the season.

The win was Osera’s first since April 27 and was his second strong start after allowing six runs in each of his first two outings in May.

“If I execute my pitches the way I’m able to, I’ll be fine. I’m confident about that,” Osera said.

Ryosuke Kikuchi got the Carp on the board in the home half of the inning, tripling with one out and scoring on Yoshihiro Maru’s double off Swallows ace Masanori Ishikawa (4-4). Kosuke Tanaka made it 2-0 in the third. The Carp leadoff man opened with a double, was bunted to third by Kikuchi and Maru brought him home with a sacrifice fly.

Ishikawa allowed four runs in 5⅓ innings to take the loss. He surrendered Seiya Suzuki’s ninth home run of the year to open the sixth. Takahiro Arai followed with a double and scored on a groundout. Ramiro Pena’s two-run, pinch-hit single capped the scoring in the eighth.

Giants 3, Tigers 1

At Nishimomiya’s Koshien Stadium, Yomiuri pinch hitter Yoshiyuki Kamei’s eighth-inning RBI single opened the scoring against Hanshin’s bullpen, while the Giants overcame the loss of starting pitcher Mitsuo Yoshikawa in the fifth inning. Reliever Seiji Tahara pitched out of a one-out, first-and-third jam after Yoshikawa was ejected for hitting Takashi Toritani in the head.

Dragons 4, bayStars 2

At Yokohama Stadium, Chunichi’s rookie leadoff man Kota Kyoda continued his red-hot hitting, going 4-for-4 with an RBI triple to help guide the Dragons past Yokohama and handing Joe Wieland (3-1) his first loss in Japan.

Pacific League

Hawks 10, Marines 4

At Fukuoka’s Yafuoku Dome, Alfredo Despaigne’s sixth-inning two-run homer against his former team tied it at 4-4 and Seiichi Uchikawa’s seventh-inning grand slam, his second homer in two nights, iced Fukuoka SoftBank’s come-from-behind win over the Marines.

Eagles at Buffaloes — ppd.