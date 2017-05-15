Tanaka has worst outing of MLB career in Yankees’ lost against Astros

Masahiro Tanaka had the worst outing of his major league career Sunday, allowing eight earned runs and being pulled from the game after only five outs in the New York Yankees’ 10-7 defeat to the Houston Astros.

Tanaka (5-2), who had won his last five starts and is accustomed to being cheered by the fans at Yankee Stadium, was booed off the mound after surrendering four home runs, including a first-inning grand slam to Alex Bregman in the second game of a doubleheader.

After they lost 11-6 in Game 1, the Astros scored six runs in the opening frame as Tanaka got himself in a two-out, bases-loaded jam on two singles and a hit batsman — after giving up back-to-back solo shots to George Springer and Josh Reddick to start the inning.

Bregman drove the first pitch he saw — a 139 kph splitter — into the left-field stands.

It was the first time in Tanaka’s major league career, which started with the Yankees in 2014, that the 28-year-old right-hander gave up a grand slam. Tanaka also lost in the Bronx for the first time since June last year.

“When you get knocked around the way I did, it just means I wasn’t good enough,” said Tanaka, who had won nine straight starts at home.

“They hit all my easy pitches. I wouldn’t say I was in terrible (condition) but I deserved to be booed considering the way I pitched today.”

Tanaka gave up two more runs in the second on another homer to Springer and a RBI double to Carlos Beltran as the Astros widened the gap 8-0. Tanaka was then relieved by Giovanny Gallegos.

Tanaka yielded seven of the Astros’ 10 hits on top of a walk, striking out only three of the 14 batters he faced. His ERA shot up to 5.80.

Astros outfielder Norichika Aoki, who is 13 hits away from a career 2,000 combined in Japan and the United States, went 0-for-3 in the first game and did not play in the second.

Rangers 6, Athletics 4

In Arlington, Texas, Nomar Mazara had the go-ahead hit for the second game in a row as the Rangers extended their winning streak to a majors-best six in a row.

Mazara hit a tiebreaking RBI single with two outs in the seventh right after Elvis Andrus’ RBI double, both off Ryan Madson (0-3).

Angels 4, Tigers 1

In Anaheim, Angels star Mike Trout homered in his third straight game and Alex Meyer pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning.

Danny Espinosa hit a tiebreaking homer off Justin Verlander while Andrelton Simmons added an RBI single to chase Verlander (3-3) in the seventh.

Royals 9, Orioles 8

In Kansas City, Mike Moustakas homered and drove in four runs to help the Royals rally for the win.

Jorge Soler and Drew Butera also connected for the Royals.

Blue Jays 3, Mariners 2

In Toronto, Kevin Pillar homered with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Blue Jays a sweep of the four-game series.

Pillar sealed the win with a blast to left off Edwin Diaz after Justin Smoak hit a two-run homer for Toronto.

Rays 11, Red Sox 2

In Boston, Steven Souza Jr. hit a three-run homer and Jesus Sucre drove in three runs as Tampa Bay beat the Red Sox.

The Rays won for the second time in three games, a day after striking out 16 times in a loss. At 4 hours, 32 minutes, it was the longest nine-inning game in Tampa’s history.

Indians 8, Twins 3

In Cleveland, Jason Kipnis homered twice and drove in four runs to help the Indians snap a three-game losing streak.

Kipnis finished with four hits. Carlos Santana and Lonnie Chisenhall also homered for Cleveland, while Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer (3-4) allowed three runs in six-plus innings.

White Sox 9, Padres 3

In Chicago, pinch hitter Melky Cabrera had a key two-run single in the White Sox’s eight-run eighth inning.

Cabrera, whose hit went through the right side of the infield, was one of 14 batters in the inning against three San Diego relievers.

The rally denied Jered Weaver his first win with the Padres after his best outing of the season. Ryan Buchter (2-2) took the loss, walking three batters while recording only one out.

Phillies 4, Nationals 3 (1st)

Nationals 6, Phillies 5 (2nd)

In Washington, ace Max Scherzer endured a scary line drive to grind out six innings while Michael Taylor hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth and the Nationals overcame another dodgy bullpen outing in the nightcap for a doubleheader split.

Bryce Harper went 3-for-4 with an RBI double in Game 2. He also hit his 12th home run in Game 1 but Philadelphia won the opener of the day-night affair after Washington’s third blown save in six games.

Cardinals 5, Cubs 0

In St. Louis, Yadier Molina homered twice for the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright threw seven sparkling innings.

Molina recorded the third multihomer game of his career. He drilled a two-run homer off Jake Arrieta (4-3) in the second inning and added a solo drive in the eighth.

Rockies 9, Dodgers 6

In Denver, Pat Valaika homered twice and drove in four runs and Antonio Senzatela got the win in an emotional Mother’s Day start for Colorado.

Senzatela (6-1) was pitching on Mother’s Day for the first time since his mom died of breast cancer last July. Like many around the league, Senzatela used a pink bat to raise awareness about the disease. The rookie right-hander is tied for the major league lead in wins.

Brewers 11, Mets 9

In Milwaukee, Manny Pina hit a three-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning, capping the Brewers’ comeback from a six-run deficit.

Pina hit a 3-2 slider from Addison Reed (0-2) over the wall in left. The Brewers scored 10 runs over their final three innings, teeing off on New York’s bullpen after a solid start by Jacob deGrom.

Marlins 3, Braves 1

In Miami, Tyler Moore hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning to spoil a shutout bid by R.A. Dickey as the Marlins broke a five-game losing streak.

It was Moore’s first homer of the year and the fourth pinch-hit shot of his career.

Giants 8, Reds 3

In San Francisco, Brandon Belt homered again, helping the Giants to their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Belt hit his third home run in four games. Joe Panik and Eduardo Nunez each drove in two runs and Buster Posey had two hits for San Francisco.

Pirates 6, Diamondbacks 4 (10)

In Phoenix, Jose Osuna hit a two-run homer for Arizona with two outs in the 10th inning and Tony Watson escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning.