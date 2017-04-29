Jets force Brex to keep East Division title champagne on ice

Fumio Nishimura and Tyler Stone sparked the Chiba Jets in the decisive fourth quarter on Saturday with a combined 18 points (nine apiece), and the visitors finished strong to earn an 84-77 victory over the Tochigi Brex.

A Brex victory would have clinched the East Division title.

Instead, Tochigi (44-12) goes back to the drawing board for Sunday’s rematch, the series finale at Brex Arena Utsnomiya. The Jets’ magic number remains one.

Chiba improved to 40-16 and got a big boost from its bench, with its reserves scoring 45 points.

Stone led the way with 24 points on 7-for-12 shooting, including a trio of 3-pointers, and 7-for-7 at the foul line. The standout forward grabbed a team-best eight rebounds, with two assists, two steals and a block in 26-plus minutes.

Nishimura continued his inspired play of late with 14 big points, 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and three assists. On the season, the 30-year-old has 73 total points while appearing in just 14 games. That includes 44 points over the past three games in which he’s buried 12 of 17 3-pointers, getting increased minutes as regular point guard Yuki Togashi’s minutes are more closely monitored. (Togashi played just over 20 minutes on Saturday, with Chiba coach Atsushi Ono telling reporters that Togashi’s physical condition is not at its peak right now.)

The Jets used a key 7-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull ahead 77-69, and held on down the stretch for the win.

Nishimura’s third 3-pointer of the game capped the run with 2:19 remaining.

Chiba outscored the hosts 54-35 in the second and fourth quarters, getting increased scoring output in that span in a game where the clubs had two imports on the court for those two periods. (They were limited to one foreigner per league rules in the first and third quarters.)

Jets forward Jeff Gibbs, an excellent rebounder and low-post presence, missed the series opener with a right-knee injury that will also keep him sidelined on Sunday. He didn’t play on April 23 against the Akita Northern Happinets, either. Against the Jets, his offensive and defensive contributions were missed. Gibbs is a threat to notch a double-double in every game.

“Obviously, we missed Jeff in that situation,” Brex coach Tom Wisman told reporters.

The team’s subpar defense was the biggest factor in defeat.

“We gave up 54 points in the second and fourth quarters, and that’s just not us,” Wisman told reporters.”

Entering the weekend, they were allowing a league-low 69.3 points a game.

“We’re playing a team that can shoot the 3 and we knew that and we knew we had to make the zone (defense) cover the 3, and we didn’t get the job done,” Wisman said.

Chiba sank 7 of 20 3s, and also converted 25 of 36 from inside the arc (69.4 percent).

Tochigi outrebounded the visitors 36-28 and had ample opportunities to score more. The Brex made just 6 of 12 free throws; the Jets knocked down 13 of 17.

Overall, the Jets shot 44.4 percent from the field.

“When you get 72 shots to your opponent’s 56, you should win ballgames, and we didn’t,” Wisman said.

Ryan Rossiter paced Tochigi with 28 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Yuta Tabuse, Takatoshi Furukawa and Yutaro Suda all had nine points. Furukawa shot an uncharacteristic 1-for-8 from 3-point range.

“Defensively, we did not get the job done in the fourth quarter to give us a legit chance,” Wisman said.

Nishimura, meanwhile, played with confidence and purpose and found holes in the defense and capitalized on opportunities.

“He’s a luxury to have as a backup point guard,” Wisman said.

He added: “He’s been sitting for a long time this season and I’ve always known him to be a danger. He’s an experienced point guard who can really shoot it.

“When they knew we were going to be switching to the zone stuff, they had him out there and he did a great job for them. When I was national coach, I pulled him into the national team, so I knew what he could do.”

In a tight game with neither team leading by double digits, Chiba’s aforementioned run came at the perfect time.

What’s more, the Jets’ scoring balanced proved to be big, too. Hilton Armstrong had 12 points and Ryumo Ono scored 11.

It was, Rossiter said, “a tough game.”

“Chiba’s obviously a very good team,” he said. “They have a lot of talent, a lot of scorers. I thought we did a really good job for 36 minutes, and the last 4 minutes we just made one or two mental mistakes that cost us, and they made us pay on both of them.

“We just have to lock it in if we want to be a championship team.”

Nishimura said his team practiced to play against the zone defense this week, and it paid off.

As for his own performance in recent games, he said he “stepped up a little more.”

“The bench worked well together,” Nishimura added.

Coach Ono called it an important victory for his team, commending his players for their overall poise and productivity. He said the bench really made “excellent contributions.”

The Brex took a 25-19 lead into the second quarter. The Jets then pulled ahead and entering the third quarter with a 46-41 advantage.

In Other B1 Games

Sunrockers 81, Grouses 74

Brave Thunders 96, B-Corsairs 75

Evessa 70, SeaHorses 68

Alvark 79, 89ers 62

Levanga 90, Northern Happinets 85

Albirex BB 80, NeoPhoenix 77

Lakestars 89, Diamond Dolphins 81

Hannaryz 80, Golden Kings 69

Second-division update

Here are the Saturday’s results: Shinshu Brave Warriors, 83, Earthfriends Tokyo Z 74; Gunma Crane Thunders 73, Iwate Big Bulls 55; Nishinomiya Storks 85, Fighting Eagles Nagoya 73; Kumamoto Volters 84, Hiroshima Dragonflies 74; Aomori Wat’s 85, Yamagata Wyverns 69; Shimane Susanoo Magic 83, Kagawa Five Arrows 62; Ehime Orange Vikings 90, Kagoshima Rebnise 80; and Bambitious Nara 85, Tokyo Excellence 77.