Title-winning Brave Thunders get back to work with victory over B-Corsairs

A day after clinching the Central Division title, the Kawasaki Brave Thunders turned the page to their next task: another game to shine.

Simply put, coach Takuya Kita’s team got back to work, doing what it does best.

In other words, the Brave Thunders cruised to another victory, outplaying the host Yokohama B-Corsairs in a 77-57 decision.

Kawasaki (41-8) doled out 20 assists against nine turnovers.

Brave Thunders center Nick Fazekas filled the stat sheet with 23 points, 15 rebounds and four assists, aka another day at the office for the former NBA player. Teammate Naoto Tsuji poured in 14 points and Yuya Nagayoshi finished with 12, with Yuma Fujii and Ryusei Shinoyama both scoring eight.

On defense, Kawasaki limited Yokohama to 5 of 22 from 3-point range.

Jason Washburn scored 13 points for the B-Corsairs (15-34) at Yokohama International Swimming Pool. Jeff Parmer added 11 points and 11 rebounds, Takuya Kawamura had 10 points and Faye Pape Mour pulled down 10 boards. Kenji Yamada dished out five assists.

Kawasaki, which led 30-25 at halftime, took control in the third quarter by outscoring the hosts 28-13 to build a sizable advantage entering the final stanza.

Golden Kings 83, Diamond Dolphins 69

In Okinawa City, Ryuichi Kishimoto sparked the hosts with 22 points, including 4-for-8 from beyond the 3-point arc, and seven rebounds against Nagoya, which lost for the second time in as many days.

Anthony McHenry added 14 points and nine boards for Ryukyu (24-25), while St. John’s University alum Lamont Hamilton finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Shigeyuki Kinjo poured in nine points for the Golden Kings, who led 39-29 at halftime.

Jerome Tillman paced the Diamond Dolphins (23-26) with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Tenketsu Harimoto had 15 points and seven boards and Taito Nakahigashi scored 12 points.

Grouses 79, Sunrockers 70

In Toyama, backcourt mates Masashi Joho and Naoki Uto made a big impact for the hosts in a bounce-back victory over Shibuya.

Joho drained four 3s and scored a team-best 18 points and Uto chipped in with 16 points and five assists.

Drew Viney scored 14 points for Toyama (14-35) and Sam Willard hauled in nine rebounds.

Ex-Grouses star Ira Brown led the Sunrockers (24-25) with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Kenta Hirose scored 11 points and ex-NBA center Robert Sacre had 10. Yuto Otsuka sank three 3s to account for his nine points on the afternoon. R.T. Guinn and Leo Vendrame finished with eight points apiece.

NeoPhoenix 85, Albirex BB 75

In Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, Josh Childress energized the hosts with 20 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two blocks as they salvaged a series split with Niigata.

Robert Dozier scored 18 points for San-en (27-22) and Shingo Okada and Atsuya Ota each had 12 points.

The NeoPhoenix shot 53.6 percent from inside the 3-point arc.

Big man Davante Gardner was the Albirex’s high scorer with 25 points. Kei Igarashi contributed 20 points, including four 3s, and Clint Chapman had 10 points and eight rebounds for Niigata (21-28).

Jets 95, Northern Happinets 73

In Akita, Chiba raced out to a 15-point lead entering the second quarter and posted a bounce-back win over the hosts.

Yuki Togashi provided a major presence for the high-scoring Jets, scoring 28 points, including 11 of 14 at the foul line. Tyler Stone added 20 points, including three dunks, and nine boards.

Chiba forward Michael Parker added 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, while frontcourt mate Hilton Armstrong contributed nine points, 10 boards and three assists for the Jets (34-15). Ryumo Ono added 10 points and four assists.

Akita (15-34) trailed 49-26 at halftime.

For the Happinets, Shigehiro Taguchi made 6 of 10 3s in a 22-point performance. Leo Lyons supplied 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The hosts shot 8-for-17 at the foul line.

SeaHorses 83, Hannaryz 69

In Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, Makoto Hiejima and Gavin Edwards both put 22 points on the board as Mikawa stormed past Kyoto, winning for the second straight day.

Hiejima handed out seven assists and Edwards raked in eight rebounds for the SeaHorses (39-10). Kosuke Kanamaru poured in 16 points and Masaya Karimata buried 4 of 8 3s in a 15-point, four-assist, three-steal performance.

Mikawa center Isaac Butts chipped in with 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Yusuke Okada and Kevin Kotzur both scored 13 points for the Hannaryz (22-27), Mo Charlo had 12 points and Marcus Dove 10.

Lakestars 68, Evessa 65

In Moriyama, Shiga Prefecture, the hosts’ second-half defensive effort paid off as they held Osaka to 25 points and avenged a series-opening defeat.

Julian Mavunga helped spearhead Shiga’s winning performance with 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

Craig Brackins had 12 points and nine boards for the Lakestars (12-37). Narito Namizato chipped in with 10 points and four steals and Faye Samba also scored 10 points.

Xavier Gibson finished with 23 points and seven rebounds for the Evessa (23-26) and Josh Harrellson, who made 5 of 10 3s, had 22 points and 10 rebounds. Takuya Soma scored 12 points.

Brex 76, Alvark 73

In Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, veteran forward Ryan Rossiter notched a double-double (22 points, 16 rebounds) and Takatoshi Furukawa delivered a 10-point outing as the Brex completed a weekend sweep of East Division rival Tokyo.

Rossiter knocked down 4 of 6 3s in the series finale, helping offset his 5-of-19 day from inside the arc.

Yutaro Suda, Yuta Tabuse, Kosuke Takeuchi and Hironori Watanabe all scored eight points for Tochigi (40-9).

For the Alvark (36-13), Diante Garrett finished with 20 points and four assists. Arizona State alum Jeff Ayres scored 18 points and Joji Takeuchi added 10 points and nine boards.

Second-division update: Here are the results of Sunday’s games: Hiroshima Dragonflies 76, Shimane Susanoo Magic 69; Iwate Big Bulls 72, Aomori Wat’s 70; Yamagata Wyverns 78, Gunma Crane Thunders 73; Ibaraki Robots 83, Fukushima Firebonds 73; Bambitious Nara 91, Shinshu Brave Warriors 65; Ehime Orange Vikings 86, Kumamoto Volters 77; Kagoshima Rebnise 87, Kagawa Five Arrows 84; and Nishinomiya Storks 94, Earthfriends Tokyo Z 55.