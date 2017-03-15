FC Tokyo hits Vegalta for six in J. League Cup

FC Tokyo scored six unanswered goals to open the J. League Cup competition as Yoshiyuki Shinoda’s side thrashed Vegalta Sendai in Group A on Wednesday.

Takuma Abe and Shoya Nakajima bagged braces and Kento Hashimoto and Peter Utaka chipped in with a goal each for the hosts at Ajinomoto Stadium.

Tokyo made a slew of changes to the team that lost 3-0 at Gamba Osaka in the J. League over the weekend, but the replacements stepped up with a bang, starting with Abe’s first in the 27th minute.

Six minutes into the second half, Nakajima made it 2-0 as the goals began pouring in over the next 27 minutes, including for Utaka, last season’s joint top scorer in the league who netted on his Tokyo debut off the bench.

Also in Group A, promoted Consadole Sapporo defeated Jubilo Iwata 2-0 away, while Kashiwa Reysol beat Shimizu S-Pulse 1-0 at home.

In Group B, Cerezo Osaka got past Yokohama F. Marinos 2-0, Sanfrecce drew 0-0 with Ventforet Kofu in Hiroshima and Tatsuya Tanaka’s 91st-minute equalizer handed Albirex Niigata a 2-2 away draw to Sagan Tosu.