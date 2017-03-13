Dutch pound Israel to keep WBC semifinal hopes alive

The Dutch have had a habit of coming out of the dugout to greet players who score runs during the World Baseball Classic.

With the way they were swinging their bats against Israel, it was hard for anyone to get too comfortable on the bench.

Didi Gregorius drove in five runs, three on a home run in the fourth inning, red-hot Wladimir Balentien finished with three RBIs, and the Dutch ran over Israel 12-2 on Monday night at Tokyo Dome to keep their hopes of a second-straight berth in the WBC semifinals alive.

The Netherlands team was smiling and loose during batting practice on Monday afternoon. Infielder Jonathan Schoop said the team had already thrown away the memory of an 8-6 loss to Japan in an 11-inning thriller on Sunday.

The Dutch didn’t looked burdened by anything at the plate, connecting on 15 hits against Israel. Gregorius finished 2-for-3 with an RBI double in the third, his three-run home run in the fourth and a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Balentien drove in two runs with a single in the third and another with a single in the fourth. He finished 3-for-4 and is now 10-for-18 with a home run and five RBIs in the Netherlands’ five games.

Yurendell de Caster finished with three hits and two RBIs, and Shawn Zarraga also drove a pair of runs. Zarraga’s run-scoring single in the eighth put the Netherlands ahead by 10 runs, and the game ended after Israel failed to score in the bottom half under the WBC’s early-termination rules.

Jair Jurrjens got the start for the Netherlands and pitched six innings of one-run ball. He allowed five hits and struck out six.

Israel’s surprising four-game winning streak to start its first WBC came to a grinding half against a Dutch lineup that Japan manager Hiroki Kokubo called “so strong” one night earlier.

Starting pitcher Corey Baker allowed four runs on three hits in two-plus innings and was charged with the loss.

Nate Freiman got Israel on the board in the fourth, making the score 10-1 with a solo home run. Blake Gailen drove in another run with an RBI single in the seventh.

Both teams now have a loss during the second round. They get Wednesday off and return to action on Thursday. The Dutch will face Cuba, while Israel takes on Japan.