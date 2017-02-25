Hasegawa leads 1-2 finish in slalom

Japan’s Emi Hasegawa won the women’s slalom Saturday for her second gold medal at the Asian Winter Games, with Asa Ando claiming silver.

Hasegawa, who won the giant slalom on Thursday, was tied for the lead with Ando after her first run at Sapporo Teine but pulled away in the second run for victory in a total time of 1 hour, 42 minutes, 20 seconds.

Ando clocked 1:42.84, followed by Kang Young-seo of South Korea in 1:45.70.

“I had won a medal in the giant slalom so I could come into this race with peace of mind,” said Hasegawa. “Hopefully I can start to post good results on the World Cup circuit.”

In the men’s slalom, Jung Dong-hyun led a 1-2 finish for South Korea, posting a time of 1:37.10 as Kim Hyeon-tae followed 2.08 seconds later. Japan’s Hideyuki Narita took third with a time of 1:39.38.

In mixed relay biathlon where each team consists of four athletes — two men and two women — one Kazakhstan team won gold while the other took silver. The Japanese team of Fuyuko Tachizaki, Yurie Tanaka, Mikito Tachizaki and Tsukasa Kobonoki was third.

Japanese athletes took bronze in the women’s and men’s snowboard halfpipe, with China’s Liu Jiayu and Zhang Yiwei winning gold medals in those events.

Liu landed all her four of her airs, going bigger than any other boarder, to score 93.0 points in her first run, a number well clear of any competitor. Her second run was all for show as she had already secured top spot.

Cai Xuetong of China was second with 78.50, followed by Japan’s Kurumi Imai with 73.00 at Sapporo Bankei Ski Area.

In the men’s, Zhang stomped two flawless runs with the judges awarding him 90.50 and 93.50 points, respectively, either pass good enough to win him gold.

Kweon Lee-jun of South Korea placed second with an 87.0-point second run, edging Japan’s Ayumu Nedefuji who put down a second run that scored him 86.75 points.