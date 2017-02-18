Ikee breaks own women’s 50-meter freestyle national record

Sixteen-year-old Rikako Ikee rewrote her national record en route to victory in the women’s 50-meter freestyle at the Konami Open on Saturday.

Ikee clocked 24.48 seconds at Tatsumi International Swimming Center in Tokyo, shaving 0.19 second off her previous mark.

Ikee also won the women’s 100 butterfly in a meet record time of 57.55 seconds.

In other races, Rio Olympic bronze medalist Daiya Seto won the men’s 400 individual medley in 4 minutes, 11.37 seconds, while Yasuhiro Koseki took the men’s 200 breaststroke in 2:11.14.

Yui Ohashi won the women’s 400 IM in 4:35.35.