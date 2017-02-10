Super bantamweight Kubo gets first shot at world title

Shun Kubo will face Venezuelan champion Nehomar Cermeno for the WBA super bantamweight world title, his Shinsei Gym announced on Friday.

The 26-year-old Kubo, ranked ninth, will be taking his first shot at a world title at Osaka’s Edion Arena on April 9.

“I have to go into the bout with the same mental approach as always and just try and win,” Kubo told a news conference in Kobe.

Kubo, who retained his Oriental-Pacific title in November, is unbeaten in 11 bouts. The 37-year-old Cermeno has a record of 26-5-1 (15 KOs).

Hopes are being pinned on Kubo following in the footsteps of stablemate Hozumi Hasegawa, a former world champion in three different weight divisions who retired in December.

Hoping to respond to expectations with a win, Kubo said, “I have been given all kinds of advice.”