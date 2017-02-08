Kiyomoto, Tu named to Japanese Golf Hall of Fame

Former Japan LPGA chairwoman Takako Kiyomoto and Taiwan-born seven-time money title winner Tu Ai-yu were named to the Japanese Golf Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Kiyomoto, 77, was responsible for nurturing stars such as Yuri Fudo and Shiho Oyama, while Tu, 62, is the only foreign golfer to hold a lifetime exemption on the Japanese tour.

Takashi Murakami, a 21-time winner on the domestic men’s tour, was inducted, as were, posthumously, former men’s tour chief Kosaku Shimada and Takaaki Kono, who finished 12th at the 1970 Masters Tournament.

The late Chin Sei-sui, a pioneer for Taiwanese golfers who played on the men’s circuit in Japan in the pre-war period was also inducted.

The induction ceremony will take place next month.