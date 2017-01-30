Kubo marks Ghent debut with stunning goal

Yuya Kubo made a spectacular debut for Belgian first-division side Ghent on Sunday, scoring a stunning free kick in a 2-0 win at home against league leader Club Brugge.

Only four days after the club announced the signing of the 23-year-old striker, Kubo showed his worth by opening the scoring for his new team. In the 53rd minute, he curled a 20-meter free kick over the Brugge wall and into the top left corner, giving goalkeeper Ludovic Butelle no chance.

Ghent manager Hein Vanhaezebrouck said Kubo jumped at the opportunity when asked whether he would take the free kick, and later congratulated his new addition on an “excellent debut.”

Kubo was substituted in the 72nd minute and Kalifa Coulibaly sealed the match for Ghent with a goal in the 94th.

Kubo signed a 3½-year contract with Ghent after playing for Swiss outfit Young Boys since 2013. He has scored five goals in 14 league games this season.