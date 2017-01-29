Cameron named X League MVP

Fujitsu quarterback Colby Cameron won the X League MVP award for the first time after guiding the Frontiers to their second national championship in three seasons, at the All X League Awards in Tokyo on Saturday.

The former Louisiana Tech standout completed 76 of 123 passes for 845 yards and 9 scores while being named the MVP both in the Japan X Bowl and the Rice Bowl.

Cameron, who did not attend the ceremony, relayed his speech through an interpreter, saying that he could not have won the award without the support of his teammates, and that he is happy to be a Frontier.

Cameron was also named to the All X League team of the season along with eight teammates, the most among the 18-club league.

Nojima Sagamihara Rise quarterback Devin Gardner, a University of Michigan product, won the Rookie of the Year award after throwing 119 of 192 for 1,492 yards and 8 touchdowns.