Ex-England manager Taylor, 72, passes away

Graham Taylor, the former England soccer manager, has died at the age of 72, according to media reports on Thursday.

Taylor, who had a playing career with Grimsby Town and Lincoln City, was a successful manager in English soccer’s top flight with Watford and Aston Villa.

He was best known, though, for his turbulent reign as England manager between 1990 and 1993 when he was widely criticized for failing to take the national team to the 1994 World Cup finals.

After further spells as manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Watford for a second time and Aston Villa, he made a successful career in the media and became a much-loved figure within the game following the ridicule he had occasionally faced as England boss.