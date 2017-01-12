Dodgers want to keep Maeda out of WBC

The Los Angeles Dodgers do not intend to let right-hander Kenta Maeda play for Japan in the World Baseball Classic in March, a team source said Wednesday.

The source said Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, decided not to allow the 28-year-old hurler to represent his country in the upcoming tournament.

Maeda was Japan’s ace at the previous WBC in 2013, when he was a member of the Hiroshima Carp, and posted two wins in three starts, giving up one run over 15 innings combined for an ERA of 0.60.

At the end of last season, when he notched 16 wins in his first year with the Dodgers, he had suggested that it may be difficult for Japanese players in major league teams to take part in the upcoming championship.

So far, Houston Astros outfielder Norichika Aoki has been the only confirmed major leaguer set to represent Japan in March.

Mariners add Smyly

Seattle AP

The Seattle Mariners have made a pair of trades, landing left-handed starter Drew Smyly from the Tampa Bay Rays and right-handed reliever Shae Simmons from the Atlanta Braves.

Seattle completed the two deals on Wednesday. The Mariners acquired outfielder Mallex Smith from Atlanta, but then sent him to Tampa Bay along with infielder Carlos Vargas and left-hander Ryan Yarbrough.

Seattle also sent left-handed pitching prospects Luiz Gohara and Thomas Burrows to Atlanta and designated right-hander Cody Martin for assignment to make room on its 40-man roster.