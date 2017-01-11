Fighters acquire lefty Escobar

The Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters have acquired lefty Edwin Escobar on a one-year deal, the Pacific League ballclub said Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Venezuelan, who played for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, pitching in 25 games including two starts, has signed for an estimated ¥90 million ($775,000) plus incentives.

Escobar said in a statement issued by the team that he is excited to be able to take up the challenge of seeking to win back-to-back championships. Last season, Nippon Ham won the PL pennant and the Japan Series.

Fighters manager Hideki Kuriyama said, “We believe he will certainly contribute to our winning consecutive titles and that he will make great strides in his baseball career.”