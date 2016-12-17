Nagoya trounces Shibuya; Chiba, Kawasaki extend epic winning streaks

The offense clicked and points came in a hurry for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins on Saturday afternoon.

The result? A 97-67 triumph over the visiting Sunrockers Shibuya in Nagoya.

The Sunrockers (12-12) trailed 30-12 after one quarter.

The Diamond Dolphins (14-10) never relinquished their lead.

Justin Burrell and Takaya Sasayama scored 16 points apiece for Nagoya, which shot 57.1 percent from the field. Tenketsu Harimoto and Jordan Bachynski provided 14 points apiece and Takumi Ishizaki contributed 13 points and nine assists.

Coach Reggie Geary’s club nailed 15 of 31 3-point attempts and outrebounded Shibuya 42-30 in the series opener.

Bachynski and Burrell both corralled eight rebounds, while Jerome Tillman had eight points and seven boards.

The Sunrockers were held to 36.9 shooting.

R.T. Guinn led Shibuya with 15 points and Leo Vendrame had 12. Taishiro Shimizu and Chad Posthumus added 11 apiece.

Brave Thunders 88, Lakestars 82

In Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, red-hot Kawasaki extended its winning streak to 13 games by beating the Lakestars.

Scoring dynamo Nick Fazekas had 27 points, nine rebounds and six steals for the title-chasing Brave Thunders (21-3), who last lost a game on Oct. 28. Ryusei Shinoyama poured in 18 points with four assists, while Takahiro Kurihara flushed five 3s for all of his 15 points. Ryan Spangler and Naoto Tsuji each had nine points, the former hauling in 11 rebounds and the latter handing out seven assists.

Kawasaki shot 32-for-64 from the floor.

Julian Mavunga had 31 points for Shiga (6-18), Faye Samba scored 13 and Yusuke Karino 12.

Jets 91, Grouses 87

In Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, veteran forward Tyler Stone’s 29-point, 10-rebound, five-assist, three-steal performance, Kosuke Ishii’s 19 points, including five 3s, and 17 points apiece from Michael Parker and Ryumo Ono locked up the Jets’ 12th consecutive win.

Playmaker Yuki Togashi chipped in with nine points and eight assists for Chiba (17-7). Parker grabbed a game-best 14 rebounds to complete the double-double and made four steals. Ex-NBA center Hilton Armstrong, who didn’t attempt a shot, supplied six boards, four blocks and a pair of assists.

Chiba led 46-40 at halftime.

Masashi Joho paced Toyama (3-21) with 29 points, knocking down 6 of 10 3s. Sam Willard had 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Naoki Uto scored 12 points and handed out six assists.

SeaHorses 88, NeoPhoenix 72

In Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, Isaac Butts and Gavin Edwards both had double figures in points and rebounds as Mikawa rolled past struggling San-en.

Butts finished with 17 points and 19 boards and frontcourt mate Edwards had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Masaaki Morikawa matched Edwards’ scoring output. J.R. Sakuragi and Makoto Hiejima added 10 points apiece in a well-rounded victory for the SeaHorses (18-6).

Robert Dozier paced the NeoPhoenix (12-12) with 23 points on 10-for-14 shooting and Josh Childress, a Stanford University alum, had 17 points and 11 boards. San-en lost its fifth straight game.

Brex 82, Hannaryz 60

In Kyoto, seven Tochigi players had two or more assists as bench boss Tom Wisman’s club whipped the hosts.

Yuta Tabuse and Ryan Rossiter both had four assists and Jeff Gibbs and Yusuke Endo finished with three for the Brex (18-4), who led 64-38 after three quarters.

Rossiter had a team-best 24 points and pulled down 10 boards. Kosuke Takeuchi chipped in with 10 points, Endo scored nine, Gibbs had eight and Hironori Watanabe, Yutaro Suda and Takatoshi Furukawa all finished with seven.

Kyoto’s Kevin Kotzur was the high scorer for his club, putting 15 points on the board. Marcus Dove had 14 points and five steals for the Hannaryz (11-13).

Evessa 76, Golden Kings 67

In Osaka, former NBA pivotman Josh Harrellson had 18 points and 12 rebounds (five offensive boards) and Takuya Soma poured in 15 points as the hosts defeated longtime rival Ryukyu.

Xavier Gibson added 11 points for the Evessa (14-10), who outscored the visitors 22-12 in the momentum-changing third quarter.

Osaka spent a large chunk of the game at the charity stripe, and failed to capitalize. The Evessa made 16 of 34 free throws.

For the Golden Kings (10-14), Reyshawn Terry had a team-high 24 points on 9-for-14 shooting with 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Ryuichi Kishimoto finished with 11 points and Shuhei Kitagawa had eight.

The Evessa outscored the Kings 38-20 in the paint to secure the win.

Albirex BB 78, Northern Happinets 74

In Akita, Niigata big man Davante Gardner was repeatedly fouled and he took advantage of his scoring opportunities at the free-throw line to seal the win over the hosts.

Gardner made 14 of 17 foul shots and led all players with 32 points. He hauled in nine rebounds and swatted two shots for the Albirex (13-11). Clint Chapman had 13 points, Kimitake Sato scored 12 and Yuichi Ikeda supplied nine. Kei Igarashi contributed eight points, six rebounds and six assists.

Niigata converted 27 of 37 free throws; Akita nailed 6 of 10.

Shigehiro Taguchi paced the Happinets (6-18) with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Seiya Ando, who was 1-for-8 on 3s, added 17 points. Daichi Taniguchi scored 11 points and Deshawn Stephens had 10. Ryosuke Shirhama handed out six assists.

89ers 76, B-Corsairs 64

In Yokohama, Sendai’s defense held the B-Corsairs to 32.4 percent shooting in the series opener, and the 89ers cruised to victory.

Wendell White had 20 points and 16 rebounds for Sendai (7-17), Masaharu Kataoka drained four 3s in an 18-point night and Tshilidzi Nephawe had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Dieye Sakamoto grabbed 13 rebounds. Kaito Ishikawa added nine points and four assists. Takehiko Shimura also dished out four assists.

Jason Washburn was Yokohama’s high scorer with 19 points. Takuya Kawamura and Jeff Parmer added 15 and 11 points, respectively.

The B-Corsairs (8-16) canned 4 of 19 3-point attempts.

Alvark 90, Levanga 88

In Tokyo, despite 35 fourth-quarter points, Hokkaido’s late comeback fell short as the hosts completed a two-game series sweep.

The Alvark (19-4) led 67-53 entering the final stanza.

Takanobu Nishikawa had a game-high 33 points for the Levanga. He sank 5 of 9 3s and was 6 of 7 from inside the arc. Center Daniel Miller had 20 points, 15 rebounds and six assists for Hokkaido (6-19) and Daisuke Noguchi scored 12 points. Ryota Sakurai doled out five assists.

Daiki Tanaka finished with 27 points, including 5-for-5 from 3-point range, for Tokyo. Keijuro Matsui scored 17 points and Diante Garrett, Zack Baranski and Shohei Kikuchi all had 10-point outings. Garrett dished out six assists. Joji Takeuchi hauled in a team-high 10 boards.

Second-division update: Here are the results of Saturday’s games: Hiroshima Dragonflies 83, Ibaraki Robots 82; Ehime Orange Vikings 74, Shinshu Brave Warriors 73; Nishinomiya Storks 75, Yamagata Wyverns 62; Kumamoto Volters 90, Earthfriends Tokyo Z 81; Bambitious Nara 79, Gunma Crane Thunders 69; Aomori Wat’s 78, Kagawa Five Arrows 72; Iwate Big Bulls 62, Kagoshima Rebnise 57; Fukushima Firebonds 77, Tokyo Excellence 70; and Shimane Susanoo Magic 78, Fighting Eagles Nagoya 48.