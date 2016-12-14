Real Madrid focused on winning Club World Cup crown

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane believes four-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is capable of adding more awards to his bulging trophy cabinet and will prove it this week in Japan at the Club World Cup.

Madrid takes on Mexican side Club America in Thursday’s semifinal in Yokohama, in the European champions’ first game of the tournament since arriving in Japan on Monday.

Ronaldo is likely to be in Zidane’s starting lineup after being named world player of the year for the fourth time on Monday, and the manager is sure that the Portuguese superstar’s motivation will not dip as a result of his latest accolade.

“Even in friendly games and in training he is highly motivated,” said Zidane. “Ronaldo is a very motivated player.

“There are many players in the world and it is very rare that one player can win so many awards. Winning a fourth Ballon d’Or is not something that you can achieve easily. What he is doing now is wonderful, and maybe he deserves a fifth Ballon d’Or.”

Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has not fully recovered from the effects of the journey and will not play at Nissan Stadium, but Zidane is otherwise satisfied with his team’s physical condition.

The hardest thing is the distance and the jet lag, because it’s a long way to Japan,” said Zidane, who won the Club World Cup’s forerunner, the Toyota Cup, twice as a player, including once with Madrid.

“Physically it will be difficult so we need to get up to speed, but we’ve been here for two days and I think we are ready. We are Real Madrid and we will always be Real Madrid. We are focused on the next match and that is our mission.”

North and Central American champions Club America came from behind to beat South Korea’s Jeonbuk Hyundai 2-1 in Sunday’s second-round game in Osaka, and will be looking to crown their centenary celebrations by taking the scalp of world soccer’s most famous club name.

“I think Club America will be highly motivated because of their 100th anniversary,” said Zidane. “We know that. Some clubs only get one chance to play against Real Madrid, and I think it’s a great opportunity for them.

“But at the same time, we have to play our own game. Tomorrow’s match will be important for Club America, but the same goes for us.”

Club America is bidding to become the first North and Central American team to reach the final, and manager Ricardo La Volpe believes his players have no need to feel inferior to Madrid’s superstars.

“For us it is a very important challenge,” said La Volpe. “They have great players and I hope it’s going to be a great game. We have our strengths and we have some very skilful players.

“There are different ways to evaluate teams. Real Madrid have history and they are known all around the world as a strong team. For us, this match will draw a lot of attention and a big audience, so we want to play our best.”

Madrid is currently riding the wave of a club-record 35-game unbeaten streak stretching back to April 6, and is looking to win the Club World Cup for the second time after claiming the title in 2014.

“For us, it’s a very important match,” said Brazilian midfielder Casemiro. “Real Madrid is a club that always needs to win. This tournament is important for us, and the supporters are behind us.

“I need to focus on my own football and play my own game. We know the opposition pretty well. We have an analysis team that provides us with information. We won’t change our own style. The manager gives us four or five points of advice but basically we will be playing our own game.”

Zidane has enjoyed a remarkable run in his first managerial job since replacing Rafael Benitez in January, and the Frenchman has found a fan in former Mexico boss La Volpe.

“He’s starting a great career as a head coach,” La Volpe said of Zidane. “He was very clean as a player and I think he has started very well at Real Madrid.”

“He is making use of his players very well and with a coach like that they have been winning a lot of games recently. I think Zidane has adjusted the system and they’re using a lot of space out wide. I think he will be a great coach, just as he was a great player.”

The winner of Thursday’s semifinal will take on J. League champions Kashima Antlers in Sunday’s final in Yokohama.