Antlers manager Ishii eyes Club World Cup final berth

The manager of new J. League champions Kashima Antlers, Masatada Ishii, has turned his attention from Saturday’s championship final to the Club World Cup, starting Thursday when they take on Oceanian champions Auckland City of New Zealand in the first round.

“We want to give a good performance as the J. League representatives and reach the final,” Ishii told a press conference on Monday, two days after his team snatched the league title from Urawa Reds on the away goals rule and sealed the spot in the premier international club competition as the host’s representative.

The winner of the first round faces African champions Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, with South American champions Atletico Nacional of Colombia waiting in the semifinals.

European champs Real Madrid of Spain will take on either Asian champions Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea or Mexico’s CONCACAF winners Club America in the other end of the draw, and the prospect of facing Real in the final on Dec. 18 is something Kashima and Japan defender Gen Shoji cannot miss.

“I’ll be giving everything I have if I could face them,” said the 23-year-old, who named Spanish midfielder Isco, also born in 1992, as the player he’d like to face the most alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Kashima, which won the first stage of the J. League to enter the postseason playoff, was third in the overall standings this season. It won 1-0 away to Kawasaki Frontale — second in the overall standings — to book its spot in the final against Reds, the second stage champions who also had the most points this year.

Antlers, who finished a full 15 points behind Urawa, lost the first leg at home 1-0 and conceded another in the second leg at Saitama Stadium, but a goal in each half from Mu Kanazaki secured a 2-2 draw on aggregate and a somewhat controversial title.

“There might be fatigue but I can feel the excitement building,” Ishii said of his players ahead of their first appearance at the Club World Cup.

“We’ve switched mentally. We’ll aim to fight like Japanese champions.”