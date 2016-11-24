Yokozuna Kakuryu back atop standings

Yokozuna Kakuryu got back on the winning track on Thursday, the 12th day of the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament, where he regained his sole lead with an 11-1 record.

A day after suffering his only loss of the 15-day tournament at Fukuoka Kokusai Center, the yokozuna easily took charge of his bout with ozeki Kotoshogiku, steered him to ring’s edge and forcing him out to his ninth defeat.

Kakuryu holds a one-win lead over yokozuna Harumafuji, ozeki Kisenosato and surprising No. 15 maegashira Ishiura. Yokozuna Hakuho, ozeki Goeido and No. 3 maegashira Shodai are two back at 9-3.

On Friday, Kakuryu will face off against Hakuho, who has beaten him 39 times in their 44 career bouts.

Kisenosato has been one of the wild cards at this tournament, suffering his only losses to the third-ranked maegashira wrestlers. On Thursday, he completed a clean sweep of the Mongolian yokozuna trio, forcing Harumafuji from the ring and from his share of the lead.

Harumafuji got off to a bright start on the tachiai, but Kisensato absorbed his opponent’s charge and maintained his balance with a tactical retreat. Trying too hard to topple his much-larger opponent on the first go, Harumafuji overextended himself and became easy prey for one of Kisenosato’s trademark counterattacks.

On Friday, Harumafuji will square off against yokozuna hopeful Goeido, against whom he is 29-10 in his career.

Hakuho suffered his third defeat at the hands of ozeki Terunofuji, who secured the eighth win he needed to avoid demotion to sumo’s third-highest rank of sekiwake.

Terunofuji pressed Hakuho back to the straw and succeeded in pushing him out on the second effort in an impressive victory over the man who holds the record for most grand sumo tournament championships.

“He read my attack,” said Hakuho, who survived his first brush with defeat only to be forced out on the second.

Goeido (9-3) kept his slim hopes for a second-straight championship alive by beating No. 3 maegashira Endo (6-6) on the tachiai and driving him from the ring. Goeido won September’s Autumn Basho with a spotless 15-0 record. A championship in Fukuoka will earn him promotion to yokozuna.

Makuuchi-division debutant Ishiura’s stunning 10-match winning streak came to an end when he was forced out by former sekiwake Ikioi (8-4).