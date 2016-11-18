Outrage over Rooney’s drunken antics just media hypocrisy

Footballers are often accused of being too aloof. They don’t interact with fans. It’s almost a them-and-us scenario. They are protected by agents, press officers and security. The nearest most supporters get to players is when they watch them arrive at stadiums — from behind barriers, of course.

So what happened when Wayne Rooney had a few drinks with guests at a wedding in the England hotel last Saturday night? He was turned over by those he had befriended, who sold photographs to a tabloid. The “disgusted” red top which published them is hardly a paragon of virtue and is despised on Merseyside, where Rooney comes from, for its lying coverage of the Hillsborough tragedy. Yet the red top, which carries classified ads of, let’s say, an adult nature, will claim some sort of moral justification because the story saw Rooney apologize and prompted the Football Association to review how England players spend their spare time on international duty.

This, by the way, is the F.A. which, in recent years, had Carlsberg as its official beer while the F.A. Cup was sponsored by Budweiser. It wants alcohol’s money, but please don’t indulge in the product.

Heaven knows what Rooney has to apologize for. Footballer has a drink with fans in his spare time — shock horror. He was not due to play for another week because of injury and may not be fit to face Arsenal, which plays Manchester United on Saturday. The England players were given Saturday night off. Rooney turned up at someone’s wedding — how many would absolutely love that? — and joined in the fun and games. Yes, he was bleary eyed and probably worse for wear, but there were no reports of any misbehavior, bad language or damages.

He attempted to play the piano, watched by four members of the F.A. staff. Word is he should not give up his day job. Rooney’s crime was to consume alcohol on a day off seven days before his next match which, sorry, is hardly a major story let alone cause for the F.A. to review how England players must spend time off duty.

Let’s take a closer look at how the red top delivered its exclusive. Make up your own mind whether you think the quotes from an unnamed person are real, maybe ask yourself why the whistle-blower did not want his 15 minutes of fame.

“An eyewitness at the Grove Hotel in Watford said: ‘Wayne was in the bar with members of the F.A., drinking beer and red wine. He seemed to want to be recognized in his England shirt. He was so friendly at first we thought it might be a lookalike and we were being wound up. His speech was slurred, his lips were red with wine and his eyes were red.

‘At midnight, he was asked if he would come and say hello to guests at a private wedding party. He posed for photos, chatted with the bride and had plenty more to drink. He was really s***-faced. He was not a pretty sight by the time he left around 1 a.m.’ “

Around 1 a.m.? The next day, the red top followed up its exclusive with this line: “Guests at the five-star Grove Hotel in Hertfordshire told how Rooney was ‘paralytic’ after partying until 5 a.m.”

Hold on. The original “story” said Rooney left at 1 a.m., now it’s 5 a.m. Any advance on five? The paper, in the same paragraph, said he had both gate-crashed the party and had been invited.

Not sure if you can do both. All the “evidence” is from unnamed sources and I have worked in newspapers long enough to be very wary of anonymous quotes which, of course, cannot be checked.

The caption to the photo said Rooney had “bloodshot eyes.” How many photographs have you taken where someone had red-eye?

It is political correctness gone mad and Rooney’s advisers were almost bullied into releasing this statement: “Naturally Wayne is sorry that pictures taken with fans have been published today. Although it was a day off for the whole squad and staff, he fully recognizes that the images are inappropriate for someone in his position.

“Earlier today, Wayne spoke privately to both (interim manager) Gareth Southgate and (technical director) Dan Ashworth to unreservedly apologize. He would like to further extend that apology to any young fans who have seen these pictures.”

So he apologized for inappropriate images, not for being legless or drunk. Big difference.

And people wonder why footballers no longer associate with supporters. The so-called story said far more about those who saw Rooney as a way to make a fistful of dollars than the player.

Rivals collide: On Saturday, Manchester United plays Arsenal for the first time under Jose Mourinho and the home team will be without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is suspended, and the center-back duo Eric Bailey and Chris Smalling, who are injured. Alexis Sanchez did not return from international duty with Chile until Thursday afternoon, but the in-form Arsenal striker will relish playing against Phil Jones and Daley Blind.

Arsene Wenger has never beaten Mourinho in 13 competitive games and Arsenal has not won a Premier League game at Old Trafford since 2006. But Arsenal, six points ahead of United, is the in-form team, unbeaten in its last 16 games, winning 12 of them. Wenger and Mourinho had some bitter battles when the Portuguese was with Chelsea, but maybe today is the day when the Frenchman finally beats his nemesis.

Need for a Plan B: Every big organization should have a Plan B so that if, in the unfortunate event of the chairman or CEO falling ill, someone else can step in either temporarily or permanently. The same should be the case with clubs and national associations, especially those at the highest level.

Yet should Gareth Southgate turn down the chance to become the permanent England manager or, and let us hope this does not happen, personal reasons force him to step down after a couple of months on the job, the English Football Association would be looking at a bare cupboard for the next manager, especially if the F.A. wants to stay with an Englishman.

In a few years, maybe Eddie Howe and Sean Dyche will have done enough with Bournemouth and Burnley, respectively, to be considered. Perhaps Crystal Palace’s Alan Pardew or Aston Villa’s Steve Bruce will come again.

Aidy Boothroyd has succeeded Southgate with the Under-21s, but his last job in club football came to an end when Northampton was bottom of League Two.

The reality is that right now there is no one apart from Southgate who could be considered for the job, which puts him in a strong negotiating position.

Christopher Davies was a longtime Premier League correspondent for the London Daily Telegraph.