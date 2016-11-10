Southgate all but confirmed as new England manager

The English Football Association is desperate for England to beat Scotland on Friday in a 2018 World Cup qualifying game at Wembley. Not just for the three points that would be another step along the road to Russia, but it would also mean the F.A. could rubber stamp Gareth Southgate’s position as the permanent England manager.

As there is no other realistic English — the F.A.’s preferred option — alternative to Southgate even a defeat to one of the most ordinary Scotland teams in recent memory is unlikely to make any difference despite the inevitable criticism that would come with a loss.

Next Tuesday’s friendly against Spain is irrelevant to the F.A. power brokers when they meet to discuss the post of England manager, though losing to a bitter rival, whose manager Gordon Strachan is hanging on to his job by his fingertips, would make things a little awkward for the F.A.

In the worst-case scenario of a Wembley defeat for England the F.A. would simply bluff its way through — “We believe Gareth is the man to lead England to Russia and the 2018 finals. We have confidence in Gareth who, despite the Scotland defeat, has shown he has the leadership qualities needed to manage England.”

In reality, the decision to offer the job to Southgate has already been made privately because if the F.A. keeps to its desire for an Englishman to manage England then Southgate is top of a short list of one. F.A. chairman Greg Clarke and chief executive Martin Glenn will not officially begin the recruitment process until after the friendly against Spain, which will complete the four-game period for which Southgate was asked to stand in after Sam Allardyce’s unexpected departure. It is likely to be a relatively short discussion.

Southgate is popular, likeable, intelligent, eloquent, has zero baggage and fits the F.A. image. The box he doesn’t really tick is his CV. He was sacked after four years with Middlesbrough when it was relegated to the Championship for the first time in over a decade. As England Under-21 manager Southgate’s team finished bottom of its 2015 European Championship finals group.

Managers with far better records than Southgate have found what Graham Taylor called “the impossible job” just that. Qualifying for major finals has rarely been a problem for England and it is unlikely Southgate will break this particular mould. What happens in Russia is another matter.

Of course, all this pre-supposes Southgate would take the job if he is offered it. He has said little about the possibility of a full-time contract because at the moment it remains hypothetical. The job has probably come earlier than Southgate would ideally have preferred, but managers rarely have the chance to pick and choose such timing.

Southgate hinted that the F.A. would need to offer him a contract through to the 2020 European Championship rather than leading England short-term. He said: “The agreement was to take these four games, to keep some continuity, and then everybody has a chance to reflect and review how’s it gone. The F.A. (then) has a decision to make as to what it wants to do. I think it’s a decision that needs a lot of thought. I also think when you’re in the position I am in, you need to be clear of what is being asked.

“There is a big difference, for example, between being asked to take the team over the summer or to take the team for three years or take the team for a year and a half. I don’t think it is as easy as saying: ‘Yes, I would like the job and I would also like to see how it is affecting my family — and my health probably.’ “

However, it is extremely unlikely Southgate would turn down the opportunity to manage his country and as he moves closer to this, Strachan is going in the opposite direction.

The home draw against Lithuania and defeat in Slovakia have left Scotland’s qualification hopes in tatters with Strachan’s job on the line. One game should never decide any manager’s future, but in football a win or a loss can define public opinion. Victory or even a draw at Wembley would keep the media wolves from Strachan’s door; another defeat and his job will become untenable.

Southgate’s problem — and it would be the same for whoever was the national manager — is that this England team is possibly the weakest many can remember. The dilemma no manager has been able to solve is why outstanding club players shrink when they pull on the England shirt.

Southgate’s biggest concern Friday is that none of his strikers are in good form. Jamie Vardy and Daniel Sturridge are not regulars for their clubs, Harry Kane slotted home a penalty in Spurs’ 1-1 draw at Arsenal, his first game in seven weeks and Marcus Rashford has not scored in his last seven games for Manchester United, though he has not been helped by the deeper role Jose Mourinho has used him in.

This, coupled with Dele Alli’s injury, could mean a recall for Wayne Rooney, who had his best game of the season as United beat Swansea last Sunday. Adam Lallana, Raheem Sterling and Theo Walcott would add attacking potency to England

Despite England’s striking ills it is difficult to put forward a credible case for a Scotland win though playing England at Wembley will inevitably raise the visitors’ levels of intensity and desire. A plus for the visitors is that Celtic captain Scott Brown has returned after the midfielder announced his international retirement in August.

Strachan, who succeeded Southgate at Middlesbrough, retains a sense of humor in adversity.

“I saw Chris Martin score two for Fulham against Norwich which was great,” he said, before providing his own punch line. “Although it was unfortunate he was playing against (Scotland defender) Russell Martin.”

The Scotland manager has been watching the DVD of England’s defeat by Iceland at Euro 2016 when just about everything that could have gone wrong for Roy Hodgson’s team did. England players made individual mistakes, there was a collective lack of creativity and an impotent attack. Iceland was a well-oiled machine, tactically astute, its defense held its line and its midfielders closed down England almost with ease.

That loss saw the end of Hodgson, though in a week of Transatlantic surprises few expect Scotland to fill the role of Donald Trump.

Christopher Davies was a longtime Premier League correspondent for the London Daily Telegraph.