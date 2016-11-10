Star sprinter Sani Brown decides to attend University of Florida

Sprint phenom Abdul Hakim Sani Brown is set to enroll at the University of Florida, the Japan Association of Athletics Federations announced on Thursday.

The 17-year-old Sani Brown, who captured gold medals in the 100 and 200 meters at the 2015 IAAF World Youth Championships in Colombia, is scheduled to begin his collegiate career during the fall semester next year.

“With the support from so many people, including my school teachers and family, I’ve been able to decide the university that I’ll go to,” said Sani Brown, who was born to a Ghanian father and Japanese mother, in a statement. “One of the reasons why I’ll go to an American university is that I’ll get better academic support, not just I’ll get better support in terms of the facilities and staff (for my track career), and I thought it was the best option for me as I’m setting my goal to be in a sports business for my future career.”

The native of Fukuoka Prefecture is an athlete on the JAAF-led Diamond Athlete program from which the federation selected elite youth track and field athletes to develop for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and beyond.

In the United States, Sani Brown will keep receiving support from the program and the Japan Sports Council’s youth-support program for those who attempt to develop themselves overseas.

Sani Brown, a senior student at Tokyo’s Josai University Senior High School, missed this summer’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics due to an injured left hamstring.