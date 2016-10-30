Confrontation mars Alvark’s win over Jets

In a sense, two games were staged at Funabashi Arena on Sunday.

It wasn’t planned that way.

One lasted less than a quarter. The other was the consequence of the abrupt end of the first “real” game. And yes, in total 40 minutes of court time were contested.

The result of an on-court scuffle with 3:26 to play in the first quarter caused a 20-minute delay as game officials and league personnel, utilizing an instant replay system, reviewed which bench players had stepped onto the court and violated B. League regulations.

It was a complicated mess in the early stages of the Alvark Tokyo’s 82-70 triumph over the Chiba Jets. And for a brief spell, it was reminiscent of the physical confrontations that marred New York Knicks-Miami Heat playoff duels in the 1990s.

Tempers flared. Players from both benches spilled out onto the court as disorder quickly took over. This wasn’t a full-scale brawl, but players confronting one another, with a chance for a real rumble to take place if it had continued. Coaches from both teams also stepped onto the court in an attempt to tamp down the situation.

What happened? Jets big man Hilton Armstrong and Alvark small forward Shohei Kikuchi got involved in a physical exchange shortly after power forward Troy Gillenwater’s dunk on a 2-on-1 rush. It was unclear what sparked the exchange, but after the game Jets forward Michael Parker said there were multiple non-calls by officials in the series, including in the first quarter that raised the intensity of the already physical series. Alvark center Andrew Naymick left the bench and joined the action. Chiba forward Tyler Stone followed, as did several other players. They received automatic disqualifications.

After the game, league official Yoshiaki Sato, the game director, said that the Alvark’s Kohei Ninomiya, Keijuro Matsui, Naymick and Daisuke Tamura were disqualified for entering the court off the bench. He repeated that message about Chiba’s Fumio Nishimura, Gaku Arao, Shuto Hara, Tyler Stone and Shunsuke Ito.

Chiba was down to six players for the final three-plus quarters.

Tokyo had just seven players, including two reserves for the remainder of the game.

Players and coaches from both teams echoed the point that a “rule is a rule,” but the flow of the game and the energy-sapped players who remained for the rest of it resembled nothing like the first few minutes.

What’s more, it was perhaps the first real crisis-management situation in league history.

League regulations were put to the test five weeks after a dynamic splash on opening night on Sept. 22 at Yoyogi National Gymnasium, featuring the Alvark and Ryukyu Golden Kings.

As a result, a whittled-down product was the result in front of an announced crowd of 3,305.

The Alvark (10-2) led 41-29 at halftime and 63-48 after three quarters.

But using a smaller, quicker run-and-gun offense, with Tomokazu Abe at the point and Yuki Togashi shifted to shooting guard at times, the Jets closed to within 68-63 on a Togashi 3-pointer that capped an 18-5 run with just under 4:56 remaining.

Alvark guard Diante Garrett, who led all players with 35 points and drained six 3-pointers, made a layup to halt the run.

Chiba ran out of steam down the stretch and never got closer than six again.

Joji Takeuchi finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds and Gillenwater had 10 points. Daiki Tanaka added eight.

Abe paced Chiba (5-7) with 16 points, including four 3s. Kosuke Ishii had 14 points. Ryumu Ono and Parker scored 12 apiece, with Parker corralling 22 rebounds, including 11 offensive boards while playing all but seven seconds of the game.

“After the scuffle and everything that happened we just all came together and we said, ‘let’s stick together and stay focused on the game, and whoever’s out there play hard, play defense and everything else will take care of itself,’ and I think the group of guys that we had out there played really hard, and focused on winning … and we did,” Garrett said in a post-game interview.

Asked about the small-ball approach that both teams were forced to play, Garrett admitted it was a stark contrast to what they expected for the series finale.

“Yeah, it was definitely a different game without (the 211-cm) Armstrong in the middle, and their other big man Stone clogging up the paint and rebounding and stuff like that, and our big man not being able to be there. It was just more like an open-court type of game. … It was different.”

Parker described the game “as just different. It’s just one of those anomalies. I don’t know. Crazy stuff happens all the time, so it just happened to be like that for this game.”

Tokyo won Saturday’s series opener 87-84.

Alvark coach Takuma Ito praised his players for their effort with a limited roster, saying they “played with heart.”

Chiba coach Atsushi Ono admitted he wasn’t pleased with the way the game turned out, and added that it was disappointing for all the fans to see so many players booted of the game.

B-Corsairs 89, Sunrockers 80

In Nagareyama, Chiba Prefecture, Takuya Kawamura’s growing role as a go-to scorer was on display throughout the series finale, when he had 31 points and seven assists as Yokohama completed a series sweep of Shibuya.

Kawamura sank five 3s on the afternoon. Teammate Jason Washburn finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds and Jeff Parmer had 17 points and 12 boards for the B-Corsairs (5-7).

Ira Brown led the Sunrockers (6-6) with 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Post player Yuki Mitsuhara had 15 points and eight boards and Aki Chambers scored 12 points. Kenta Hirose contributed 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals, while Takashi Ito added nine points and doled out six assists.

Albirex BB 79, Grouses 57

In Joetsu, Niigata Prefecture, the hosts closed out the game by outscoring Toyama 26-7 in the fourth quarter.

Kei Igarashi sparked the Albirex (7-5) with 18 points and Davante Gardner scored 17. Power forward Clint Chapman chipped in with 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Naoki Uto had nine points for the Grouses (1-11) and Sam Willard scored eight.

Brex 87, Northern Happinets 73

In Noshiro, Akita Prefecture, title-chasing Tochigi got a double-double from Ryan Rossiter (26 points, 10 rebounds) and 22 points from Yusuke Endo in its second victory in as many days over the hosts.

Kosuke Takeuchi chipped in with 12 points and eight rebounds for the Brex (10-2), who handed out 22 assists against nine turnovers.

Kevin Palmer paced Akita (2-10) with 22 points, Shigehiro Taguchi scored 16 and Seiya Ando had a 15-point outing.

Hannaryz 93, Evessa 86 (OT)

In Osaka, Kyoto outlasted the hosts in overtime to salvage a series split.

Although the Hannaryz led 27-12 after the opening quarter, the Evessa fought their way back into the game and it took OT to determine a winner.

For Kyoto (4-8), Yusuke Okada had 26 points and sank five 3-pointers, Marcus Dove had 15 points and nine boards and Lawrence Hill supplied 11 points and 13 boards.

Takuya Soma scored 26 points and also knocked down five 3s for Osaka (5-7). Xavier Gibson had 20 points and 14 boards and Shinnosuke Negoro scored 10 points.

The Evessa turned the ball over 20 times.

Diamond Dolphins 77, SeaHorses 71

In Komaki, Aichi Prefecture, Nagoya jumped out to a 42-27 halftime lead and earned a bounce-back win over Mikawa.

Jerome Tillman paced the Diamond Dolphins (9-3) with 20 points and Tenketsu Harimoto had 12. Justin Burrell and Takaya Sasayama scored nine points apiece.

For the SeaHorses (8-4), Makoto Hiejima put 19 points on the board, Gavin Edwards added 18 and Kosuke Kanamaru had 17.

On his 40th birthday, longtime SeaHorses star J.R. Sakuragi was limited to two points, three rebounds and two assists, and was whistled for four fouls. On Saturday, he had 18 points and 15 rebounds.

Levanga 72, 89ers 61

In Hokkaido, in the opening contest of a Sunday-Monday series, Dion Wright’s 24-point, 11-rebound effort led Sendai past the hosts.

Daniel Miller paced Levanga with 16 points.

Golden Kings 84, Lakestars 75

In Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, six Ryukyu players scored in double figures as the Golden Kings’ balanced offensive attack guided them past the struggling Lakestars in the series opener.

Anthony McHenry had a team-high 18 points for the Kings (7-4), Ryuichi Kishimoto scored 16 and Shuhei Kitagawa 15.

Ryukyu outscored Shiga 31-19 in the pivotal third quarter.

For the Lakestars (1-10), Julian Mavunga, Faye Samba and David Weaver all scored 16 points.

Second-division update: Here are the results of Sunday’s games: Kagawa Five Arrows 78, Kagoshima Rebnise 62; Fukushima Firebonds 70, Gunma Crane Thunders 54; Kumamoto Volters 72, Shimane Susanoo Magic 63; Hiroshima Dragonflies 99, Ehime Orange Vikings 59; Aomori Wat’s 66, Iwate Big Bulls 65; Ibaraki Robots 76, Yamagata Wyverns 61; Fighting Eagles Nagoya 74, Earthfriends Tokyo Z 67; and Shinshu Brave Warriors 74, Bambitious Nara 61