Hokkaido offense clicks in triumph over Akita

Balanced scoring guided the Levanga Hokkaido past the Akita Northern Happinets in their series opener on Sunday in Sapporo.

Takanobu Nishikawa scored a team-high 24 points in Levanga’s 76-70 victory at the Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center.

Hokkaido’s Daniel Miller added 15 points, 46-year-old shooting guard Takehiko Orimo turned back the clock with 13 points on 6-for-10 shooting and Daisuke Noguchi chipped in with 12 points. Point guard Asahi Tajima finished with seven points and five assists for the Levanga (2-3), who shot 52.3 percent from 2-point range.

For Akita (1-4), Deshawn Stephens had 16 points, Kevin Palmer scored 14 and Scott Morrison 11. Noriyuki Sugasawa added eight points and Seiya Ando had seven.

The Happinets shot 18-for-28 at the free-throw line.

Brex 82, 89ers 55

In Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, coach Tom Wisman’s club delivered tone-setting dominance in the paint, winning the rebounding battle and collecting their second win in as many days over Sendai.

Tochigi out-rebounded the visitors 46-31.

Forward Tommy Brenton, who didn’t attempt a shot from the floor, had 10 rebounds for the Brex (5-1), as did Ryan Rossiter. Yusuke Endo paced the hosts with 16 points and Hironori Watanabe, Takatoshi Furukawa and Rossiter had 11 apiece. Jeff Gibbs supplied 10 points off the bench along with seven rebounds, while Rossiter also contributed seven assists.

For the 89ers (3-3), Dion Wright scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Dieye Sakamoto added 12 points, Fumiya Sato had 11 and Kaito Ishikawa scored nine.

Sendai made 6 of 25 3-point shots.

Sunrockers 76, Grouses 52

In Tokyo, Shibuya jumped out to a 40-22 halftime lead and completed a weekend sweep of struggling Toyama.

Former Grouses star Ira Brown had 18 points and 11 rebounds and guard Leo Vendrame poured in 13 points with four assists for the Sunrockers (5-1), who shared the best record in the six-team East with Tochigi. RT Guinn added 11 points and four assists and Aki Chambers contributed 10 points.

Sam Willard scored 16 points and hauled in 11 rebounds for Toyama (1-5) and Masashi Joho had 11 points. Backup guard Yuta Miyanaga added seven points.

B-Corsairs 89, NeoPhoenix 75

In Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, Masashi Hosoya’s electrifying 39-point outburst ignited Yokohama to a bounce-back win, its first triumph of the season. As a result, San-en was handed its first loss of the 2016-17 campaign.

Hosoya, a 27-year-old point guard, knocked down 7 of 10 3-point shots and had a 13-for-19 overall shooting performance in 34-plus pulsating minutes for the B-Corsairs (1-5). Big man Jason Washburn chipped in with 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists, while Takuya Kawamura had 12 points and Jeff Parmer scored eight and grabbed 10 rebounds.

For the NeoPhoenix (5-1), Richard Roby had a team-high 21 points and Olu Ashaolu scored 10. Toshifumi Kawamitsu added eight points. Robert Dozier led the squad with 10 boards.

Yokohama outscored the hosts 26-11 in the second quarter to take a 42-33 lead into the third stanza.

Diamond Dolphins 70, Evessa 60

In Nagoya, center Jerome Tillman provide the inside muscle and Takaya Sasayama had the hot scoring touch from the perimeter to spark the hosts to their second weekend victory over Osaka.

Tillman had a team-high 18 points with eight rebounds and two steals and Sasayama canned 5 of 6 3s in a 17-point performance.

Justin Burrell finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Diamond Dolphins (5-1) and Tenketsu Harimoto had an eight-point outing.

Nagoya converted 13 of 23 shots from 3-point range.

Shun Watanuki led the Evessa with 14 points, sinking all four of his 3-point attempts. Xavier Gibson added 12 points and Takuya Hashimoto had 12.

Osaka, which committed 16 turnovers, was held to 34.2 percent shooting (13 of 38) from inside the arc.

Lakestars 83, Hannaryz 74

In Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, Julian Mavunga’s 19-point, seven-assist effort helped guide the Lakestars to their first win of the season by beating Kansai rival Kyoto.

Center David Weaver, a Wake Forest University alum, finished with 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting with seven rebounds, veteran swingman Yosuke Sugawara added 12 points and Faye Samba and Yutaka Yokoe both scored 11 points for Shiga (1-5).

The Lakestars led 44-34 at halftime.

Yusuke Okada paced the Hannaryz (3-3) with 20 points, Kevin Kotzur added 16 points and 15 rebounds and Lawrence Hill had 13 points.

Golden Kings 75, SeaHorses 67

In Okinawa City, center Lamont Hamilton’s 20-point, eight-rebound, six-assist effort spearheaded Ryukyu’s win over Mikawa, giving the hosts a split of their two-game series.

Shuhei Kitagawa added 16 points for the Golden Kings (3-3). Ryuichi Kishimoto scored 14 points, Anthony McHenry had nine along with eight rebounds and Shota Tsuyama scored eight points. Kazuya “J.” Hatano had six points.

The SeaHorses trailed 36-31 at intermission.

Ryoma Hashimoto paced Mikawa (3-3) with 17 points, including four 3s. Center Isaac Butts had 14 points and J.R. Sakuragi added 12 points and 11 boards.

Alvark 72, Jets 67

In Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, power forward Joji Takeuchi’s double-double (17 points, 13 rebounds) and the Alvark’s 20-for-20 shooting from the free-throw line helped the hosts salvage a series split with Chiba.

Diante Garrett chipped in with 15 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals for Tokyo (4-2), while Troy Gillenwater added 14 points. Daiki Tanaka energized the Alvark with 10 points, five rebounds and five steals and Zack Baranski had eight points.

For the Jets, Tyler Stone sank six 3-pointers in a 23-point outing and Hilton Armstrong supplied 10 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Michael Parker had seven points and nine rebounds for Chiba (2-4) and Yuki Togashi scored six points and dished out five assists.

The Jets attempted 37 3s and took 33 shots from inside the arc.

Sunday’s second-division results: Hiroshima Dragonflies 83, Kagawa Five Arrows 63; Yamagata Wyverns 93, Ibaraki Robots 61; Shinshu Brave Warriors 106, Tokyo Excellence 67; Fighting Eagles Nagoya 89, Bambitious Nara 70; and Kumamoto Volters 64, Shimane Susanoo Magic 56.