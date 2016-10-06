Marlins exercise option on Ichiro

The Miami Marlins have exercised a club option to retain Ichiro Suzuki through the 2017 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Ichiro, who in August became the 30th player ever to reach 3,000 career hits in the majors, will reportedly earn about $2 million for the additional contract year, the same figure as for his two previous one-year deals with the club.

He batted .291 in 143 games this season, recording 95 hits for a total of 3,030 in the majors. Currently 25th on the all-time hits list, the veteran outfielder will begin next season trailing Hall of Famers Rod Carew and Rickey Henderson at 3,053 and 3,055 hits, respectively.

Ichiro stole 10 bases this year to push his majors total to 508. The 10-time American League All-Star turns 43 on Oct. 22.